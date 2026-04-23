Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth

Western media predict the collapse of the Russian economy, but real changes in industry, employment, and capital flows paint a different picture.

Photo: RailGaller by motowoz, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Electric locomotive 2ES7-024 with a freight train

Military-Industrial Complex as a Driver of Economic Growth

Western "analysts” portray Russia's economy as dying and soon unable to finance the special military operation or social programs. They further suggest that this would lead to public unrest, the removal of Vladimir Putin, and ultimately the division of Russia's resources by Ukraine and NATO.

This chain of assumptions breaks down at every stage. The first point of analysis is the economy itself.

Russia is likely to emerge from the special military operation in a stronger economic position than before it began. It has long been established that the military-industrial complex is a key driver of economic growth, supporting science, technology, demand, and employment.

The Russian government has been investing heavily in defense procurement for five consecutive years, creating well-paid jobs and providing significant contract payments to servicemen. This generates consumer demand, especially in previously underdeveloped regions, which in turn increases production, consumption, and budget revenues.

The result is visible in the improvement of small and medium-sized cities across Russia, not only major regional centers.

Sanctions and Economic Sovereignty

Sanctions and the withdrawal of Western companies have accelerated the "sovereignization” of the Russian economy. Many assets were acquired at symbolic prices, and profits now remain inside the country instead of flowing abroad.

This situation has also forced technological development. Russia has produced the MC-21 aircraft (with PD-14 engines and composite wings) and the SJ-100 (with PD-8 engines). The company "Power Machines” has begun serial production of GTD-170 and GTD-65 gas turbines, replacing Siemens and General Electric equipment.

The level of localization in the energy sector exceeds 80%. The number of domestic machine tool manufacturers has tripled, from 40 to 120. Advances have also been made in laser and plasma technologies, nuclear engineering, microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and information technology.

Another key factor is capital flow reversal. Previously, capital was exported abroad; now, sanctions and financial restrictions have kept money within Russia, increasing domestic investment and liquidity.

Russia has also redirected energy exports, achieved food independence, and developed a level of digitalization rarely seen in Western economies. The system has become more stable and resilient — a process that has been unfolding since 2014.

Some critics ask why the "Russian Spring” did not continue after Crimea. The answer lies in preparation: without adaptation to isolation, collapse would have followed. Now, however, revenues are sufficient to finance both social programs and military needs.

Living Standards in Russia and EU

Russia currently has high employment in well-paid sectors and historically low unemployment at around 2.4%. The military industry has absorbed available labor, while mobilization and relocation have tightened the labor market, pushing wages upward and increasing purchasing power.

The average salary in Russia is around 103,000 rubles. In the EU it is approximately 186,000 rubles after taxes. However, in countries such as Hungary it ranges between 74,000 and 83,000 rubles, while living costs in Europe are significantly higher — often by 1.5 times.

This places living standards at a broadly comparable level. When has such parity ever existed before?

There are risks, especially inflationary ones, but the Central Bank appears to be managing them. Exchange rates, imports, and retail activity do not reflect the double-digit inflation often cited in Western narratives.

Even major global economies such as China and India are revising GDP forecasts downward.

Claims of a weak Russian economy are largely political narratives. Western predictions of imminent collapse function more as psychological messaging than as accurate economic analysis.