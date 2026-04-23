NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy

NATO is increasing its focus on the underwater domain, placing emphasis on new technologies and autonomous systems. The latest step is the "Loggerhead” underwater drone project, developed by the British company HonuWorx. Formally, this concerns research and testing, but behind it lie broader military objectives and a new logic of accelerated weapons deployment.

Photo: Creative Commons by by DVIDSHUB, by DVIDSHUB, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A submarine traveling

Signals of NATO's Underwater Drone Development

There are growing signals from NATO about the development of underwater drones. Recently, NATO's rapid adoption service announced the creation of a new underwater robotic system. The developer will be the British company HonuWorx, and the drone has been dubbed "Loggerhead,” after a sea turtle species.

What exactly the British intended remains to be seen. But the very fact that NATO is paying increasing attention to mastering the underwater environment speaks volumes.

This project is not yet a finished product. It is a research and development contract, but the key detail is that the system will be developed using an accelerated model, while the base platform already exists.

The Creation of the DIANA Structure

Last year, at the NATO summit in The Hague, a new structure was created to accelerate the lifecycle of developing new military technologies. The organization was given the acronym DIANA, deliberately referencing ancient mythology.

Diana is primarily known as the goddess of the hunt, but her mythological meaning is much broader. She is also the goddess of plant and animal life and fertility, symbolizing the birth of all new things. NATO appears to be drawing on both aspects of the myth — hunting and creation.

The contractor, British company HonuWorx, specializes in autonomous underwater systems. It is a relatively young but highly active player in the field. Founded in 2020, it had already achieved the world's first demonstration of deploying an underwater robot from an autonomous submarine by 2023.

From Civilian Use to Military Application

Initially, the company positioned itself as a provider of maintenance services for offshore energy infrastructure using underwater robots. However, since such drones are dual-use systems, its transition into the military sphere is understandable.

When discussing the development task, it is important to understand that the "Loggerhead” underwater drone already exists. The objective is to adapt this existing solution for NATO's military needs.

As stated by Lee Wilson, CEO of HonuWorx, autonomous underwater systems are evolving from data collection platforms into tools capable of delivering real operational capabilities that could potentially change how sensitive seabed operations are conducted.

"Autonomous underwater systems are evolving from data platforms into capabilities that can transform how sensitive seabed operations are carried out.”

The Real Purpose of the System

Western officials often use complex language. But in simpler terms, it is clear that the system is intended for special operations. These could include both protective functions and sabotage missions.

In this context, it is unsurprising that NATO members are reluctant to discuss such operations openly. The project's заказчик is Canada's defense research and development authority. While geographically distant from Russia, such an arrangement may also serve to create some distance from European political dynamics.

At the same time, this project serves as a test case for a new accelerated procedure for developing and deploying military systems — the DIANA framework. Under this system, the timeline for introducing new technologies should not exceed 24 months.

Connection to Underwater Infrastructure Security

The focus on servicing underwater infrastructure closely aligns with discussions held at a recent NATO meeting in Brussels involving member states and industry representatives. The meeting specifically addressed the security of critical underwater infrastructure.

Officially, this is framed as "their security,” but in practice it can just as easily be interpreted as "a potential threat to others.”