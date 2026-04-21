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Alexander Shtorm

Trump-Era Security Doctrine: Europe Faces Tough Choices on Defense Spending

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The transatlantic security relationship may be entering a new phase as Washington signals a tougher stance toward European allies. Statements attributed to Elbridge Colby, a key figure in shaping US strategic thinking, suggest a shift toward a model in which Europe assumes significantly greater responsibility for its own defense.

Military drills
Photo: Openverse by 7th Army Training Command, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Military drills

A Changing Security Framework

In recent discussions surrounding Ukraine and broader NATO strategy, US representatives emphasized that the long-standing model of heavily US-supported European security may no longer be sustainable. Instead, Washington appears increasingly focused on reallocating resources toward the Indo-Pacific region, where it faces strategic competition with China.

This evolving approach implies that European nations may need to expand their military capabilities, increase defense spending, and take the lead in securing the continent.

What Is NATO 3.0?

The concept often referred to as NATO 3.0 reflects a rebalancing of responsibilities within the alliance. While not an official policy, it captures a growing sentiment in US strategic circles that allies should contribute more proportionally to collective defense.

Parameter Previous Model Emerging Model
Defense Spending US carries major share Higher contributions from European states
Strategic Focus Global engagement Regional responsibility for Europe
Decision-Making Consensus-driven Greater influence for higher contributors

Pressure on European Defense Systems

US officials have increasingly called on European governments to strengthen their defense industries and reduce reliance on external support. This includes boosting production of military equipment and ensuring readiness to respond to regional threats.

For many European economies, such adjustments could prove challenging, as higher defense spending may compete with social programs and other budget priorities.

Ukraine and Burden Sharing

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains central to the debate. Mechanisms such as the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) highlight the coordination of military aid, but they also underscore the imbalance in contributions between the US and European allies.

Washington has indicated that Europe may need to play a larger role in sustaining support for Kyiv, particularly if US strategic priorities continue shifting toward Asia.

Potential Economic Implications

Increasing defense expenditures to levels discussed in policy circles — potentially up to several percent of GDP — could have significant macroeconomic consequences. Analysts warn that such changes may strain national budgets and require difficult trade-offs.

"Higher defense spending on this scale could place additional pressure on public finances and economic growth," analysts note.

Diverging Views Within Europe

European reactions to these developments remain mixed. Some countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, support stronger defense commitments and closer military integration. Others are more cautious, concerned about the domestic impact of increased military spending.

This divergence reflects broader debates about the future of European security and the balance between national sovereignty and collective defense.

What Comes Next?

The evolving US stance raises important questions about the future of NATO. While the alliance remains a cornerstone of transatlantic security, its structure and internal dynamics may continue to change in response to shifting geopolitical realities.

Whether described as NATO 3.0 or simply a recalibration, the trend points toward a more distributed model of responsibility — one in which Europe plays a larger and more autonomous role in its own defense.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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