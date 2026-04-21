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Alexander Shtorm

Tokyo Expands Military Exports as It Moves Beyond Postwar Pacifism

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Japan has effectively shed the constraints of its postwar pacifist framework. Tokyo has officially dismantled long-standing restrictions on arms exports, transforming the country from a "global supplier of components” into a full-fledged participant in the international defense market. Japanese shipyards and factories are now expected to expand production of destroyers and missile systems.

Japan
Photo: 500px.com by Giuseppe Milo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Japan

The system that relied on constitutional limitations has been revised under the pressure of changing geopolitical conditions.

End of Restrictions and Policy Shift

Tokyo has revised its regulatory framework. The government led by Sanae Takaichi removed the boundaries of five categories that previously allowed only the export of equipment for rescue or transport purposes. Now, officials will evaluate each deal individually.

This change represents not just a bureaucratic adjustment, but a broader shift in industrial and defense policy. The prime minister stated that maintaining global stability alone is not possible, emphasizing the need for stronger national capabilities.

"Tokyo is consciously moving toward escalation, recognizing that international waters are becoming increasingly competitive. They are building a platform for direct competition, using current instability as justification for militarization,” political analyst Sergey Mironov said in an interview with Pravda.ru.

The Philippines is expected to become one of the first recipients of Japanese military equipment, with plans to transfer decommissioned naval vessels. This move aligns with broader regional security considerations.

Industrial Expansion and Market Strategy

Japan's defense industry has long operated with limited demand, relying primarily on domestic orders from the Self-Defense Forces. Companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are now positioned to expand production and potentially reduce costs through increased scale.

Parameter Previous Model New Model
Export Scope Transport, communication, rescue Missiles, destroyers, fighter jets
Defense Spending Approximately 1% of GDP Moving toward 2% of GDP and above

Interest in Japanese defense products has also been noted in Europe. Countries such as Poland are exploring alternative suppliers amid uncertainties in global defense markets.

"For Japanese corporations, this is a matter of survival. Without external markets, the defense industry risks contraction. They need to recoup investments in next-generation fighter programs and air defense systems,” financial analyst Nikita Volkov explained in an interview with Pravda.ru.

Strategic Positioning and Global Context

Shifts in US foreign policy have also influenced Japan's approach. Concerns about long-term security guarantees have encouraged Tokyo to diversify partnerships and strengthen its independent capabilities.

Japan is participating in joint development projects, including next-generation fighter aircraft programs with the United Kingdom and Italy, reflecting efforts to expand technological cooperation beyond traditional alliances.

At the same time, global conflicts and increased demand for defense equipment have reshaped supply chains. This has created opportunities for new entrants in the international arms market.

"From a legal standpoint, Tokyo is skillfully navigating its own restrictions. The concept of "exceptions for national security' provides flexibility that can be applied broadly,” corporate lawyer Roman Lavrentyev noted in an interview with Pravda.ru.

Japan continues to increase its defense budget, with policymakers preparing for a long-term strategy in which military spending will play a more prominent role. Regional observers view these developments as a significant transformation in Japan's security posture.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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