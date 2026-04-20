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Lyuba Lulko

Bulgaria Parliament Reset: Rumen Radev Secures Majority as Voters Turn Toward Russia

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Bulgarians fear impoverishment under the "prosperous model” of the state and are betting on restoring relations with Russia.

A woman with a Bulgarian flag
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A woman with a Bulgarian flag

Radev Secures a Parliamentary Majority for His Party

In the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, the party of former president Rumen Radev is in the lead. His coalition "Progressive Bulgaria,” after processing 87.23% of the vote, receives 44.56%.

This ensures him a full majority in parliament, approximately 135 seats, and freedom from the need to form a coalition. In second place is the bloc "We Continue the Change” and "Democratic Bulgaria” with 14%. The third position is held by GERB-SDS of former prime minister Boyko Borisov — 13%. These two parties occupy the positions of servants of Brussels.

On the threshold of overcoming the 4% barrier required to enter the National Assembly is the party "Revival,” which advocates for the full restoration of relations with Russia.

Radev was supported in Sofia as well as by representatives of the Turkish community. It should be noted that the main opposition to the liberals in the past — the socialists — do not enter parliament, although in 2017 the party gained about one million votes. There is also an evident and remarkable defeat of GERB, which had always held a guaranteed second place.

Bulgarians Trust Radev

Judging by the general mood on social networks, Bulgarians voted for a decent person who will help deal with corruption and begin with the judicial system. Voters are also concerned about the high cost of electricity, the growth of the budget deficit, the reduction of industrial orders, and the danger that Bulgaria will pay with impoverishment for the failure of the European model of the "prosperous state.” Therefore, the bet has been placed on Radev, who promised to restore relations with Russia and отказаться from assistance to Ukraine. What will this give Bulgaria?

Experts: Bulgaria Must Restore Sovereignty

Firstly, energy resources. On the air of Pogled. info, economist and associate professor Grigor Sarijski criticized the EU's refusal to supply energy resources from Russia for political reasons. These sanctions imposed on Bulgaria, according to him, together with the Iranian crisis, have led to a situation where at some point the availability of money among the population will cease to matter — there will simply be no fuel at gas stations. Sarijski also believes that a fundamental mistake of Europeans is the refusal to develop nuclear energy (cooperation with Rosatom), which could today stabilize electricity prices. According to the expert, the availability of free, abundant, and cheap electricity is the key to progress, whereas Europe is now doing exactly the opposite.

Secondly, sovereignty. Sarijski predicts that soon financial institutions will cease to be the "powers that be,” and those who "can create regional alliances and have better access to resources” will take their place. Today, conditions are being created for the formation of such alliances, and it would be beneficial for Bulgaria to take advantage of this, the expert concluded.

In this context, economist and former deputy prime minister Rumen Gechev, in an interview with the same resource, acknowledged that Bulgaria was forcibly drawn into the eurozone for political reasons. The country was not ready, having inflation, interest rates, and a budget deficit above the required norm. The expert points out that Radev's government is not capable of solving these problems, as they are part of the systemic crisis of the EU, but it is obliged to mitigate them. The only real possibility is a return to purchasing energy resources from Russia.

Gechev believes that financing from the budget of a "proven pro-fascist regime” in Ukraine is unacceptable for Bulgaria from both a moral and a material point of view. These funds, according to him, should be directed toward social projects.

For Russia, the victory of "Progressive Bulgaria” is a positive signal: assistance to Ukraine will decrease, and the sovereignty of European capitals will be restored. As a result, sanctions will be lifted or the EU will collapse.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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