Moscow’s Warning Ignored: EU Downplays Strike Threat on Drone Plants Supplying Ukraine

The authorities of the European Union "did not attach importance” to the list of drone production facilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Europe published by the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, its significance may yet have to be proven.

Photo: Openverse by Khamenei.ir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Geran drone attack

EU Confident Moscow Will Not Strike Its Military Facilities

European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper stated that the EU would not pay attention to Russia's statements, including the list released by the Ministry of Defense, and would instead focus on supporting Ukraine and strengthening its own defense capabilities. She also called on Moscow to engage in the peace process and pointed to Russia's economic difficulties, noting that the budget deficit at the beginning of 2026 had nearly doubled.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said he had no doubt that the United States would come to the aid of its allies "in the event of a Russian attack.” During an official visit to Vilnius, Pevkur told Reuters: "Yes, I trust the United States, and yes, I trust all our allies.”

Europe Finds Itself on the Line of Fire

However, concern is growing among experts and in European capitals. British politician Jim Ferguson pointed to a serious shift in relations between Moscow and Brussels.

"Europe is now on the firing line, as Russia has issued a direct warning. This means that, in Moscow's view, the location of these facilities will no longer guarantee their safety,” Ferguson wrote on his page on social network X.

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka on April 16 summoned the Russian ambassador in Prague to "clarify these statements to the Czech side,” according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

British media report that Moscow now considers military-industrial facilities in NATO countries as legitimate targets, signaling a shift in its doctrine regarding the alliance's "deterrence.” Experts suggest that strategically important sites could be at risk, including the Royal Air Force base at Mildenhall in Suffolk, which hosts significant British and American military assets.

In an interview with BBC, Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, said he still believes in "reasonable people” in the British capital who will prevent further escalation.

"We must all think about dialogue, about negotiations, but here in London they do not want to engage in dialogue at all,” the diplomat said.

According to him, Britain's recent decision to send 120,000 drones to Ukraine will "only prolong the suffering in Ukraine and extend the war.”

The Significance of Russia's Warning Remains in Question

The statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which included addresses of facilities in Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Israel, and Turkey involved in producing components for Ukrainian drones, followed a series of agreements signed by Volodymyr Zelensky during his European tour to expand the production of long-range drones.

It also came after remarks by Kyrylo Budanov that European industry is enabling long-range strikes by Ukrainian forces, which he said "changes the nature of the war.”

The Russian side interpreted these developments as a deliberate step toward a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the European continent. Over four years of the conflict, Europe has steadily increased weapons supplies to Ukraine, and today the number of companies and startups involved has grown significantly. Many of them no longer conceal their participation. These are not merely factories producing arms for general export, but specific joint ventures working directly for the Ukrainian military.

The key question now is what comes next. The list published by the Russian Ministry of Defense is not necessarily a call for immediate strikes on the named targets. Other methods exist, including targeting logistics chains, since the transportation of large drone systems is difficult to conceal. Border crossings, transit routes, and ports involved in deliveries could become focal points of pressure.

As tensions continue to rise, the situation highlights the growing risks of further escalation and the increasingly blurred line between direct and indirect involvement in the conflict.