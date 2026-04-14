Vatican vs Trump: AI Image Scandal Triggers Political and Religious Fallout

Donald Trump encroached on the sacred status of the Vatican and almost made the main mistake of his life.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy

Trump Removes Post Offensive to Christians

The President of the United States deleted from social media an AI-generated image in which he appeared in the image of Jesus Christ, resurrecting a man resembling Epstein.

Pope Leo XIV had days earlier called on Trump to abandon the "logic of war” and the "illusion of omnipotence,” referring to the war unleashed in the Middle East. This accusation of pride was perceived by Trump as direct criticism of US policy toward Iran. The US president responded on social media that he "does not want” the Pope, calling him "weak” and "terrible.” He accused the pontiff of not understanding issues of national security and nuclear deterrence and of "not doing his job very well.”

Trump Goes Against Divine Authority

In the Catholic tradition, the Vatican possesses a sacred status — it is the place of the martyrdom and burial of the holy Apostle Peter, and the Pope is considered his successor, which gives the Vatican the status of the spiritual center of the world for 1.3 billion Catholics. The Holy See (the highest governing body of the Roman Catholic Church, headed by the Pope) is endowed with sacred (divine) authority — an ancient institution considered independent from earthly governments. In Catholicism, it is believed that the Church is guided by the Holy Spirit. That is, Trump encroached on the holiest of holies — a part of the Holy Trinity.

The sacred nature of the Holy See is converted into "soft power.” When Pope Leo XIV speaks against war, he speaks as the "Vicar of Christ,” which gives his words weight for all believers, including in the United States and among the elite. For them, the Pope's approval serves as a source of ethical justification for actions, and, conversely, condemnation undermines the image of a "just struggle.”

Political Risks for Trump Among Catholic Voters

Conflict with the Pope is dangerous for Trump, since a significant part of his supporters are Catholics. The American origin of Pope Leo XIV (born Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston) turns him into a direct competitor in the struggle for influence over the conservative electorate of the United States. Trump publicly calls Leo a "radical leftist from Boston,” trying to present the pontiff not as God's representative, but as an ordinary "Democratic politician” in a cassock. This is a direct attack on the sacred nature of the Pope.

Millions of Catholics Face a Choice

Therefore, for 85 million American Catholics, a dilemma arises: whom to obey? Their president or "their” Pope? This is a very dangerous dilemma for Trump.

He himself calls himself a non-denominational Christian. Until October 2020, Trump officially identified himself as a Presbyterian (one of the branches of Protestantism), in which faith he was baptized and raised. Therefore, the Pope is not his "boss.” However, his wife, Melania Trump, is a practicing Catholic. His vice president, J. D. Vance, as well as key figures in his administration and a significant part of his electorate, are Catholics, which makes his current conflict with the Vatican politically risky.

The main reason for deleting the post, therefore, was the sharply negative reaction among Catholics in the United States, who considered the image to be "crossing the line” and blasphemous. For Trump, losing the support of this base on the eve of the decisive phase of the war with Iran would have been a critical mistake. By choosing the Pope rather than Trump, Catholic voters would have their weighty say in the upcoming Congressional elections.