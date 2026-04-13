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Reasons Behind Orban's Crushing Defeat: Hungary’s Election Shock May Backfire for Europe

World » Europe

The crushing defeat of Viktor Orbán's party by the opposition in Hungary cannot be explained by claims of election interference. At first glance, the outcome appears unfavorable for Russia-but the reality may be more nuanced.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jan Van de Vel is licensed under Attribution
1721732530861 20240723 EP-171134A J1 479

Why Orbán Lost the Election

With nearly 90% of votes counted, the opposition Tisza party secured a constitutional majority with 138 seats. Orbán acknowledged defeat, calling the results "clear and painful” for his Fidesz party, while pledging to continue serving the country from the opposition.

When the gap between rivals reaches 30%, claims of interference lose credibility. Several key factors explain Orbán's defeat.

First, living standards in Hungary have declined, despite relatively low utility costs. Frozen European Union funds totaling €34 billion – equivalent to roughly 8-11% of GDP – placed significant pressure on the economy and weighed heavily on voter sentiment.

Second, support for Orbán from Donald Trump proved politically toxic for many Hungarian voters. Aggressive rhetoric, perceived interference, and controversial diplomatic approaches alienated parts of the electorate.

Third, leaked recordings of high-ranking Hungarian officials, including Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, suggested close ties with Russian leadership. Historical memory also played a role, with Hungary's past-including 1956-remaining a sensitive issue.

Finally, critics argue that Orbán failed to prepare a younger successor, reinforcing perceptions of political stagnation.

Potential Consequences for Russia and the EU

The rise of Péter Magyar is widely viewed as unfavorable for Russia. Analysts suggest that Hungary may now align more closely with Brussels, potentially accelerating EU initiatives related to Ukraine.

This could include unlocking large-scale financial support packages and easing pathways toward EU integration for Kyiv. Hungary's previous resistance within the EU framework may weaken significantly.

Energy cooperation could also face disruption. Projects such as the Paks nuclear power plant may come under pressure if the EU expands sanctions to Russia's nuclear sector.

The new government has also signaled intentions to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas, although the broader economic impact of such a shift remains debated.

Broader Geopolitical Implications

The election outcome may also influence transatlantic dynamics. Relations between the European Union and the United States could become more strained, particularly if Washington reassesses its role in European security.

Some analysts suggest that shifts in U. S. policy could alter the balance of responsibility in the Ukraine conflict, placing greater pressure on European governments.

Within Europe, the loss of Hungary as a dissenting voice may reshape internal debates. Orbán had often used veto power to slow EU decisions, particularly on Ukraine-related policies. Without that constraint, Brussels may act more decisively-but also face greater internal strain.

The long-term impact remains uncertain. Hungary's political transition could mark either a deeper consolidation of EU unity or the beginning of new tensions within the bloc.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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