US Announces Blockade of Hormuz Strait as Iran Threatens Retaliation

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has announced the start of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, drawing comparisons to earlier measures imposed against Venezuela.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA Johnson Space Center, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

US Moves to Restrict Iranian Oil Shipping

According to the U.S. Central Command, the blockade will apply to vessels of all countries entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

At the same time, "free passage” through the strait will remain for ships traveling to and from ports in other countries, provided they do not pay duties to Iran. Until now, Iran had exercised control over the strait through its own restrictive measures.

Washington had previously considered imposing a blockade on Iranian oil trade. Several U.S. littoral combat ships have already been deployed in the region for this purpose, while carrier strike groups are also moving closer. However, the Pentagon has expressed concern about potential Iranian anti-ship ballistic missile strikes, which have not yet been used.

Iran Threatens Military Response

Shahram Irani, commander of the Iranian Navy, described Trump's blockade threat as "very absurd and ridiculous,” emphasizing that Iranian forces are monitoring all U.S. military movements in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any military vessels approaching the strait under any pretext would be considered a violation of ceasefire conditions and would be "strictly punished.”

Iran also stated that no port in the Persian Gulf would remain safe if the United States begins physically detaining tankers, suggesting potential strikes on infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Challenges of Enforcement

Experts note that identifying "compliant” tankers is extremely difficult. Iran continues to use a network of vessels operating under foreign flags and without active AIS transponders, making tracking more complex.

Beyond maritime routes, Iran has extensive land borders stretching over 6,000 kilometers, with more than 20 logistical corridors facilitating trade with countries across Asia and Europe.

Analysts Warn of Global Economic Fallout

Many analysts argue that the move could backfire on the United States, driving up global oil prices and worsening domestic economic conditions. Experts from ClearView Energy Partners warn of inevitable price spikes due to supply disruptions.

Brent crude has already surged above $119 per barrel. Shipping expert Lars Jensen of Vespucci Maritime believes the blockade may have limited practical impact, as traffic through the strait has already declined significantly due to ongoing conflict.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner questioned the logic behind the move, stating: "I do not see a clear connection between blocking the strait and forcing Iran to reopen it.”

Political analyst Joseph Siracusa described the blockade as effectively an act of war and argued that it would be unlawful under international law.

Dana Stroul of the Washington Institute noted that the mission would be extremely difficult to sustain without broad international support and could strain relations with allies such as Europe and Japan, which may suffer more from the disruption than Iran itself.

The announcement comes after the collapse of U.S.-Iran negotiations held over the weekend in Pakistan, aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.