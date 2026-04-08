Washington Backs Iran Proposal: Strategic Shift or Major US Defeat?

Washington has agreed to review Tehran’s proposal for resolving the military conflict. While the ceasefire does not mark the end of the war, Iran has already declared itself the victor.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iranian flag

Iran’s 10-Point Plan

The plan accepted by Donald Trump as a “working basis for negotiations” for two weeks, according to Fars, includes the following provisions:

Guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again

Permanent ceasefire rather than a temporary truce

End to Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Lifting all US sanctions against Iran

Termination of military actions against Iran’s regional allies

Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Introduction of a $2 million transit fee per vessel

Revenue-sharing with Oman

Establishment of safe navigation rules in the strait

Use of transit revenues for reconstruction, not reparations

How the Ceasefire Agreement Was Reached

According to Axios, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei instructed negotiators on April 6 to move toward a deal. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi played a key role, persuading commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to accept a compromise.

China also encouraged Tehran to pursue negotiations. At the same time, Donald Trump faced pressure from advisers and allies in the Persian Gulf to reject the deal. Reports suggest that internal divisions within his circle created confusion, with some believing until the last moment that the agreement would be dismissed.

US Analysts Warn of Strategic Defeat

American analyst Ron Filipkowski noted that Washington moved from demands for unconditional capitulation to accepting sanctions relief and Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz.

"We cancel decades of sanctions, they keep their missile and drone capabilities, take control of the strait, and retain enriched uranium. So much for 'unconditional surrender'," he wrote.

Robert Pape of the University of Chicago argued that if the plan is real and accepted, it represents one of the most significant strategic setbacks for the United States since the Vietnam War.

"With the end of this war, a fourth global power has emerged — Iran," he stated.

Israel Left on the Sidelines

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel supports the temporary halt in strikes, provided Iran immediately opens the straits and ceases attacks.

However, these conditions highlight Tel Aviv’s limited ability to impose its terms in the negotiations. Israeli officials appear sidelined as Washington and Tehran shape the framework of the agreement.

What Comes Next?

Iranian state media report that negotiations with the United States are set to begin in Islamabad. According to CNN, the US delegation may include J.D. Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff.

Some analysts believe Washington may use the two-week pause to stabilize markets while continuing to push for stricter conditions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Global Implications and Russia’s Position

The outcome of the conflict points toward an increasingly multipolar world. Even partial implementation of the plan could significantly weaken US influence while strengthening Iran’s regional standing.

For Russia, the results appear favorable. A stronger Iranian ally, stable logistics corridors, and reduced US influence in the Caucasus could reshape regional dynamics. Meanwhile, prolonged recovery in global energy markets may boost Russian export revenues.