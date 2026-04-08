Israel Furious as US-Iran Ceasefire Leaves Tel Aviv Out of Talks

Israel reacted with anger after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Donald Trump reportedly accepting a ten-point proposal from Iran. Tel Aviv found itself excluded from the negotiations, raising serious concerns among its leadership.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Benjamin Netanyahu

According to CNN, citing insider sources, Israeli officials were furious. The temporary agreement between the United States and Iran caught Tel Aviv off guard. Israel has formally agreed to observe the ceasefire-but only because it was instructed to do so by Donald Trump, with little enthusiasm.

"Israel still has unfinished objectives in the region that were expected to be resolved through military means. The ceasefire disrupts those plans," political analyst Sergey Mironov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Sources cited by CNN claim that Israel intended to continue pressure on Iranian positions in Lebanon and eliminate remaining Shiite groups. A single phone call from Donald Trump effectively halted these ambitions.

A Two-Week Ceasefire

The White House announced that Iran had submitted a ten-point plan, which could serve as the basis for negotiations. Talks are set to begin on April 10 in Islamabad and will last for two weeks, during which both sides will suspend hostilities.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has already declared victory, claiming that the United States agreed to all of Tehran's demands: maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, continuing uranium enrichment, and withdrawing US forces from the Middle East. Washington has not officially confirmed these claims.

"Negotiations are not the end of war. They are a pause for maneuver," Sergey Mironov emphasized.

Earlier, Donald Trump had issued an ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz by early Wednesday morning Moscow time, threatening strikes on infrastructure if it failed to comply. Tehran promised retaliation. At the last moment, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested a two-week extension-and Trump agreed.

Positions of the Parties

Israel's Position Iran's Position Ceasefire disrupts military plans in Lebanon Ceasefire is viewed as a victory over Washington Forced to comply with Trump's decision Claims US accepted Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz Unhappy about lack of consultation Stresses talks do not end confrontation with the West

Panic in Congress

The US Senate has described the ceasefire terms as a disaster. Senator Chris Murphy told CNN that the deal could permanently shift the balance of power in the Persian Gulf, giving Tehran control over the Strait of Hormuz and undermining US influence in the region.

"Congress does not understand why Trump is making concessions. It looks like capitulation to Iran," Sergey Mironov said.

Israeli officials remain deeply concerned. Tel Aviv views the ceasefire as a direct threat to its strategic plans. According to CNN, Israel had planned to dismantle Shiite groups in Lebanon and strengthen its position along the northern border-plans now thrown into doubt.

Israel Pushes Back

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly attempting to block the US-Iran agreement, arguing that negotiations with Tehran undermine Israel's security. However, Donald Trump appears to be moving forward despite objections from a key ally.

Why is Israel unhappy with the ceasefire? Israel planned to complete military operations in Lebanon and eliminate Shiite groups. The ceasefire froze these plans, forcing compliance with Washington's decision.

What does Iran's ten-point plan include? Tehran demands control over the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, compensation from the US, continued uranium enrichment, and withdrawal of American forces from the Middle East. Washington has not officially confirmed these points but agreed to use them as a negotiation framework.

How long will the ceasefire last? Two weeks. Negotiations will begin on April 10 in Islamabad, during which hostilities will be paused.

Why did the US agree to negotiations? After issuing an ultimatum, Donald Trump faced Iranian threats of retaliation. At Pakistan's request, he extended the deadline to avoid escalation and give diplomacy a chance.