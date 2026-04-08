Trump Forces Iran on Its Knees vs. Iran Drives Trump to the Wall

On the night of April 8, US President Donald Trump announced his agreement to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The initiative was proposed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Photo: Donald Trump's Instagram account Donald Trump

According to the American leader, US military objectives have already been achieved, and the country is ready to move toward a political settlement.

"Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump stated.

Iran confirmed the ceasefire but stressed that it remains ready for further confrontation and is "keeping its finger on the trigger.”

At the same time, Iran's Supreme National Security Council declared that it was the United States that had suffered defeat in the conflict.

"The enemy, in its unjust, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat."

According to The New York Times, China played a key mediating role, persuading Iran at the last moment to show flexibility and accept the two-week truce.

What Concessions Are on the Table?

The ceasefire is рассчитан for two weeks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the United States agreed to consider a list of ten demands:

A non-aggression commitment

Iran's continued control over the Strait of Hormuz

US acceptance of uranium enrichment within Iran

Lifting of major sanctions

Removal of secondary sanctions

Payment of compensation

Withdrawal of all US forces from the Middle East

Cessation of hostilities, including in Lebanon

Revocation of UN Security Council resolutions against Iran

Cancellation of decisions by the International Atomic Energy Agency

It was separately emphasized that safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz could be restored within two weeks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Donald Trump had secured its reopening.

According to Associated Press, Iran may introduce transit fees for passage through the strait, directing the funds toward rebuilding the country.

"We received a ten-point proposal from Iran and consider it a workable basis for negotiations. Almost all contentious issues between the United States and Iran have already been agreed upon," Trump said.

Reactions in the United States

Supporters of Donald Trump justify the ceasefire as a way to avoid American casualties.

Within the Republican Party, however, criticism has been directed at NATO allies, whom some lawmakers accuse of failing to help achieve full military success.

"NATO has shown who they really are. Many have been exposed," said Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Democrats have taken a sharply different stance. Senator Chris Murphy described the terms of the ceasefire as a disaster, arguing that Iran has gained strategic advantages, including influence over the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel's Position

Israel joined the ceasefire agreement, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks, provided that Iran immediately opens the straits and halts all attacks on the United States, Israel, and regional countries."

At the same time, Washington maintains its objective of ensuring that Iran does not pose a nuclear, missile, or terrorist threat to the United States, Israel, or its regional neighbors.

Notably, the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon. According to The Times of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces continue operations related to the broader conflict.

Why Did Trump Halt the Strike?

News of a potential agreement emerged just hours before the expiration of Donald Trump's ultimatum, around 4 a. m. on April 8. Only the previous evening, he had warned that "Iranian civilization” could soon be destroyed and had threatened strikes on energy infrastructure and bridges.

"An entire civilization could be wiped out and never rebuilt. I do not want that to happen, but it may," Trump said earlier.

Amid the deadline, US military activity intensified in the region, with multiple Air Force refueling aircraft deployed. Concerns about nuclear escalation also grew, with warnings from Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

Meanwhile, The American Conservative columnist Andrew Day suggested that Trump may have even considered the use of nuclear weapons.

"There may be a temptation to achieve this devastating objective through nuclear weapons," he wrote.

What Happens Next?

According to Axios, the first round of US-Iran negotiations is expected on April 10, possibly in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iranian officials have confirmed both the date and location.

The US delegation may include Vice President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, with Pakistani mediators also expected to participate.

"I warmly welcome this wise gesture and invite both delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for further talks aimed at reaching a final agreement," said Shehbaz Sharif.

However, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, no final decision has yet been made regarding direct high-level contacts.