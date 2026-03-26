Petrodollar More Important Than Ambition: Qatar Calls for Coexistence with Iran

Doha has openly begun speaking about the need to coexist with Tehran, placing the survival of its national economy above the political ambitions of the United States.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JanManu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Doha-Katar-from the air2014

A representative of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, stated during a weekly press briefing in Doha that relations with Iran must be established, as “it is not going anywhere,” and its complete destruction “is not an option.”

"We will live side by side. We will be neighbors for the future of humanity, and we must find ways to coexist. This is a very difficult time, but we will find a way through it."

This statement serves as a direct response to the hardline rhetoric from Israel and certain circles in the United States that envision “regime change” or the military defeat of Iran. Qatar emphasizes that Iran represents a nation of 90 million people and vast territory—it cannot simply be removed from the regional equation.

Qatar Forced to End Its Multi-Vector Policy

Until now, Qatar has maintained a delicate balance, hosting the largest US military base in the region while simultaneously sharing the world’s largest gas field—North Field/South Pars—with Iran. This arrangement also allowed Iran to maintain a presence in Doha through proxy networks and, reportedly, financial channels.

However, after Iranian missile and drone strikes destroyed 17% of Qatar’s gas production capacity, Doha did not hesitate long in choosing its course. Any large-scale war between Iran and Israel or the United States would mean immediate collapse for Qatar’s economy. Peace with Iran has therefore become a matter of physical survival. While Washington can exert pressure, a military base does not equate to national survival.

Gulf Monarchies May Follow Qatar’s Lead

In the past, regional neighbors accused Qatar of supporting Iran. In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt attempted to isolate Qatar politically by closing its only land border, banning Qatar Airways from their airspace, and expelling Qatari citizens. The blockade was later lifted under pressure from the United States and Turkey.

Today, however, the situation has changed. Iran is increasingly dictating the terms for stability in the Persian Gulf. Other regional players may adopt positions similar to Qatar’s. Such a shift could weaken the anti-Iran front and open the door to broader de-escalation, potentially undermining Washington’s negotiating leverage and strategic vision.

Regional Dynamics Shift Toward De-Escalation

Oman and Iraq had previously rejected pressure on Tehran, calling instead for dialogue. Turkey later joined this position. The Gulf monarchies may now play a decisive role: if anyone can restrain the United States from launching a ground operation, it is these states, for whom the preservation of the petrodollar system remains a critical factor in their own survival—and in Washington’s.