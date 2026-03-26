Russia's Ties with the West: Visa Bans and Zero Talks Until Sanctions Are Lifted

Economist Mikhail Khazin has proposed replacing protocol politeness with a regime of strict defense. Speaking on Govorit Moskva, he outlined a plan to halt all contacts with Western elites until they fully lift sanctions pressure. The logic is simple: no removal of restrictions, no dialogue. This is not merely resentment, but an attempt to reset the rules of engagement in a world where diplomacy has turned into a theater of the absurd.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Russia immunity to sanctions

Visa Filter: Diplomacy Without Explanations

Khazin insists on mirror measures. The West spent decades building barriers-now it is time to build Russia's own. His proposal suggests that any foreign delegation should pass through a strict bureaucratic filter with no guarantees of approval. Submit documents to a consulate, wait a month, and accept rejection without explanation. Russia, he argues, should not justify its decisions. This is a matter of sovereignty and maintaining healthy relations with those who impose sanctions and encourage discrimination against Russians.

"A radical rupture of ties is a double-edged sword. But in the current situation, softness is perceived as weakness rather than a willingness to compromise," explained political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

For years, Russia has played by rules set by others. While one side seeks common ground, the other uses financial pressure as its primary tool. Khazin's proposal removes endless and ineffective discussions from the equation. If a country supports restrictions, its representatives become unwelcome visitors-full stop.

Anti-Russian Censorship for Politicians

At the informal level, the principle should be even stricter. Any public insult against Russia would result in an automatic entry ban. Khazin believes that individuals who promote hostile rhetoric should not be allowed to cross the border. This applies to textbooks, public statements, and official narratives. If a country wants dialogue, it must first clean up its information space. If no such figures exist, then there is no one to negotiate with.

Parameter Khazin's Proposal Condition for Dialogue Full removal of all sanctions Visa Policy Rejections without explanation Personal Restrictions Entry bans for anti-Russian rhetoric

"The information war has long gone beyond media-it shapes stereotypes that can influence real politics for decades," noted political analyst Sergey Mironov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Reality vs. Theory: Why Bridges Will Not Be Fully Burned

Khazin himself acknowledges that his plan is an ideal construct. In practice, it is far more complicated. If implemented literally, Russia would close its doors to half of Europe. Figures such as Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Kaja Kallas would likely fall into the category of permanently barred individuals. International politics always balances between what is impossible and what is necessary. Still, public demand for a tougher stance continues to grow.

"Geopolitics does not tolerate a vacuum. Even in the most intense confrontations, communication channels remain, as seen in US-Cuba negotiations," said international relations expert Olga Larina in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Many people are tired of one-sided concessions. Khazin has simply articulated this sentiment. His remarks signal to political elites that the era of diplomatic courtesy has passed. The choice now lies between equal partnership without hidden agendas or full isolation from toxic counterparts. A system must be capable of protecting its borders-not only physically, but also mentally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a full lifting of sanctions possible in the near future? No. Sanctions have become a systemic element of Western economic policy, and their removal would require a fundamental shift in the political frameworks of the EU and the United States.

Who does Khazin propose to include in entry ban lists? All politicians and public figures who have publicly insulted Russia or called for the destruction of its economy and institutions.

How would entry bans affect business relations? Khazin believes businesses must adapt, maintaining contacts only with partners who respect sovereignty and operate without political pressure.

Why does Khazin admit his plan is difficult to implement? Diplomatic protocols and the need to maintain minimal communication channels to prevent global conflict make total isolation unrealistic.