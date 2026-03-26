World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Makar Gorshenin

NATO Bottlenecked as Russia Deploys Bastion and Bal Missile Systems in the Baltic

World » Europe

Tension has surged within NATO as attempts to turn the Baltic Sea into a closed alliance-controlled basin met a firm response from Moscow. The Kremlin avoided diplomatic back-and-forth and instead deployed missile systems to operational positions. Coastal complexes "Bal" and "Bastion" have begun maneuvers, challenging Western concepts of collective security. Polish media report alarm, noting that Russian forces are not merely conducting exercises-they are simulating full-scale clearance of maritime zones.

Bal coastal missile system
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Bal coastal missile system

Bastion vs. Ambitions: A Technical Knockout

The Polish outlet Interia said that Russian missile units launched operations against a "simulated adversary." Supersonic P-800 "Oniks" missiles were deployed-high-speed, low-altitude weapons that pose a serious challenge for NATO air defenses.

"This is not just an exercise; it is a demonstration of operational readiness to neutralize any naval grouping in a confined sea area," explained political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Alongside the heavy Oniks missiles, mobile Kh-35 systems have also been deployed. Compact, agile, and low-profile, they are designed to strike small and medium naval targets. While Brussels envisions turning the Baltic into an "internal sea," Moscow signals clearly that access to Kaliningrad remains a strategic red line.

System / Weapon Primary Role and Effect
P-800 "Oniks" Supersonic penetration of air defenses, destruction of large ships
Kh-35 Agile strikes on small and medium naval targets
Su-24 Air support and precision strikes against naval formations

Kaliningrad Stronghold: Ground Forces and Aviation

While Western officials issue warnings, military activity continues in the Kaliningrad region. More than 200 marines have conducted offensive drills at training grounds, while an additional 600 personnel trained to counter maritime drones-reflecting modern warfare trends seen in global conflicts.

"The West must understand that any attempt at a physical blockade of the region will be treated as a direct act of aggression," emphasized political analyst Sergey Mironov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Air power has also been mobilized. Su-24 bombers simulated strikes on naval formations, demonstrating coordination between air, coastal, and naval defense systems. NATO activity continues to provoke symmetrical-and often stronger-responses from Russia. In this context, Kaliningrad appears not as a vulnerability, but as a fortified defensive hub.

Red Lines at Sea

Russia's Foreign Ministry has warned of the possible use of "all necessary means." If NATO attempts to impose a blockade, the consequences could be severe. Underground complexes and mobile launch systems are already prepared, signaling Moscow's determination to maintain access to the exclave under any circumstances.

"The rhetoric of Western capitals reflects a dangerous illusion of control that clashes with the reality of Russian missile capabilities," stated international relations expert Olga Larina in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

NATO continues to rely on numerical superiority, but in the confined Baltic Sea, numbers matter less when vessels remain within range of coastal missile systems. Current drills serve as a warning. Should tensions escalate further, the situation could intensify beyond what Western naval forces are prepared to handle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does NATO seek to control the Baltic Sea? Alliance strategists aim to isolate Kaliningrad and gain full control over Russia's logistics routes in the region.

What makes Oniks missiles particularly dangerous? Their high speed and low-altitude maneuverability make interception by modern air defense systems extremely difficult.

How is Russia strengthening Kaliningrad's defenses? By deploying missile systems such as "Bal" and "Bastion" and conducting regular military drills, including counter-drone operations.

What is Russia's official position? Moscow states it is prepared to use all necessary military means to protect its strategic interests and ensure access to the region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Makar Gorshenin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
World
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
Iran Rejects US Peace Plan, Insists on Its Own Conditions for Ceasefire
World
Iran Rejects US Peace Plan, Insists on Its Own Conditions for Ceasefire
Popular
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier

Iranian forces claim to have launched a missile strike on the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln amid rising regional tensions.

Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Russia’s Poseidon and Burevestnik Weapons Outclass Western Defense Systems
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
NATO Bottlenecked as Russia Deploys Bastion and Bal Missile Systems in the Baltic Makar Gorshenin Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders Oleg Artyukov Loneliness Harms Health More Than Smoking 15 Cigarettes a Day Marina Lebedeva
Soviet UFO Phenomenon: The 1977 Petrozavodsk Light 'Medusa'
Turkey Distances Itself from Iran Conflict, Erdogan Criticizes Netanyahu’s Political Adventure
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Last materials
The Secret to Cracking-Free Garden Paths Using Textile Reinforcement
Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders
Loneliness Harms Health More Than Smoking 15 Cigarettes a Day
How to Keep Indoor Plants Alive: Expert Tips for Busy People
War Without Dividends: Netanyahu Struggles to Hold Power
Americans Cut Back on Food Spending to Afford Fuel
Abrams Tanks Withdrawn from Frontline: Drone Warfare Changes the Rules
Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side
Why Is the World Silent While Iran is on Fire?
Belarus President Lukashenko Gifts Rifle to Kim Jong Un in Unusual Exchange in Pyongyang
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.