Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders

Global demand for Russian oil exists-and it is significant. So high, in fact, that Russia may soon struggle to meet international energy requests, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil transportation

"A lot," he told Vesti, when asked whether, besides Vietnam, there are current requests for Russian oil supplies. "The demand is high, including for alternative directions. Therefore, of course, a point may come when, so to speak, additional demand will be difficult to satisfy," he added.

On Monday, during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Tinh, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that agreements signed between Russian and Vietnamese companies in the oil and gas sector would enable the launch of projects to develop fields in both countries.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Life that the federal budget will receive additional oil and gas revenues in the near future.

"The Ministry of Finance always plans its work to ensure all objectives are met sustainably, regardless of oil prices. Oil prices have risen, and additional oil and gas revenues will flow to us. I think we will see them reflected in the budget soon. For now, contracts are executed at old prices. Oil and gas revenues in the volumes they may arrive are still on the way," explained the minister.

Several countries have either expressed intentions to purchase Russian energy resources or are already doing so, especially some South Asian nations that previously imported substantial oil and petroleum products from Middle Eastern countries.

For example, Sri Lanka recently approached Russia regarding energy supply arrangements. Shipment volumes will soon be discussed in talks, Roman Marshavin, Deputy Minister of Energy said. The island nation is interested not only in oil but in other energy products as well.

The head of Sri Lanka's state-owned fuel company, Janaka Rajakaruna, said purchases are planned for three months, with agreements expected next week.

Russian oil has already reached the Philippines. The first batch in five years-100,000 tons-was delivered to the Petron refinery in Bataan province, amid a declared energy emergency in the country.

Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Thailand have also expressed interest in Russian oil supplies.

Of course, this is not limited to countries that recently sought Russian energy following the temporary easing of U. S. sanctions until mid-April. Indian refineries have also seized the opportunity to sharply increase purchases.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Russian oil prices in India have surpassed $120 per barrel. Since the start of the Middle East conflict, prices have jumped over 100%, with Brent crude rising 69% on the Indian market. As a result, Russian Urals oil now sells in India without discounts, at $3.9 more per barrel than Brent.

Additionally, Russian ESPO crude in the Far Eastern port of Kozmino has, for the first time in ten years, exceeded $100 per barrel. China remains the key buyer, although some shipments occasionally go to India as well.