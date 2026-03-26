World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders

World » Asia

Global demand for Russian oil exists-and it is significant. So high, in fact, that Russia may soon struggle to meet international energy requests, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Oil transportation
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Oil transportation

"A lot," he told Vesti, when asked whether, besides Vietnam, there are current requests for Russian oil supplies. "The demand is high, including for alternative directions. Therefore, of course, a point may come when, so to speak, additional demand will be difficult to satisfy," he added.

On Monday, during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Tinh, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that agreements signed between Russian and Vietnamese companies in the oil and gas sector would enable the launch of projects to develop fields in both countries.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Life that the federal budget will receive additional oil and gas revenues in the near future.

"The Ministry of Finance always plans its work to ensure all objectives are met sustainably, regardless of oil prices. Oil prices have risen, and additional oil and gas revenues will flow to us. I think we will see them reflected in the budget soon. For now, contracts are executed at old prices. Oil and gas revenues in the volumes they may arrive are still on the way," explained the minister.

Several countries have either expressed intentions to purchase Russian energy resources or are already doing so, especially some South Asian nations that previously imported substantial oil and petroleum products from Middle Eastern countries.

For example, Sri Lanka recently approached Russia regarding energy supply arrangements. Shipment volumes will soon be discussed in talks, Roman Marshavin, Deputy Minister of Energy said. The island nation is interested not only in oil but in other energy products as well.

The head of Sri Lanka's state-owned fuel company, Janaka Rajakaruna, said purchases are planned for three months, with agreements expected next week.

Russian oil has already reached the Philippines. The first batch in five years-100,000 tons-was delivered to the Petron refinery in Bataan province, amid a declared energy emergency in the country.

Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Thailand have also expressed interest in Russian oil supplies.

Of course, this is not limited to countries that recently sought Russian energy following the temporary easing of U. S. sanctions until mid-April. Indian refineries have also seized the opportunity to sharply increase purchases.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Russian oil prices in India have surpassed $120 per barrel. Since the start of the Middle East conflict, prices have jumped over 100%, with Brent crude rising 69% on the Indian market. As a result, Russian Urals oil now sells in India without discounts, at $3.9 more per barrel than Brent.

Additionally, Russian ESPO crude in the Far Eastern port of Kozmino has, for the first time in ten years, exceeded $100 per barrel. China remains the key buyer, although some shipments occasionally go to India as well.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
The Secret to Cracking-Free Garden Paths Using Textile Reinforcement
How to Keep Indoor Plants Alive: Expert Tips for Busy People
War Without Dividends: Netanyahu Struggles to Hold Power
Abrams Tanks Withdrawn from Frontline: Drone Warfare Changes the Rules
Belarus President Lukashenko Gifts Rifle to Kim Jong Un in Unusual Exchange in Pyongyang
School Violence in Russia: Ninth-Grader Injures Classmate in Crossbow Incident
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov Reportedly Appears as Russia’s Youngest Major at Age 18
Putin Sets Agenda as Russian MPs Prepare for High-Stakes US Visit
Ukraine Refuses Donbas Withdrawal as U.S. Pushes for Deal with Russia
Iran Allows Russia and China Through Hormuz While Threatening New Strategic Blockades
Now reading
Iran Rejects US Peace Plan, Insists on Its Own Conditions for Ceasefire
World
Iran Rejects US Peace Plan, Insists on Its Own Conditions for Ceasefire
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
World
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
World
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
Popular
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier

Iranian forces claim to have launched a missile strike on the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln amid rising regional tensions.

Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Iran Laughs at US, Threatens to Capture UAE and Bahrain Coastline
Russia’s Poseidon and Burevestnik Weapons Outclass Western Defense Systems
Mysterious Deaths Shake US Defense Sector as Space Race Intensifies
Russia Faces Challenges Meeting Too Many International Oil Orders Oleg Artyukov Loneliness Harms Health More Than Smoking 15 Cigarettes a Day Marina Lebedeva Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side Lyuba Lulko
Soviet UFO Phenomenon: The 1977 Petrozavodsk Light 'Medusa'
Turkey Distances Itself from Iran Conflict, Erdogan Criticizes Netanyahu’s Political Adventure
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Last materials
How to Keep Indoor Plants Alive: Expert Tips for Busy People
War Without Dividends: Netanyahu Struggles to Hold Power
Americans Cut Back on Food Spending to Afford Fuel
Abrams Tanks Withdrawn from Frontline: Drone Warfare Changes the Rules
Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side
Why Is the World Silent While Iran is on Fire?
Belarus President Lukashenko Gifts Rifle to Kim Jong Un in Unusual Exchange in Pyongyang
School Violence in Russia: Ninth-Grader Injures Classmate in Crossbow Incident
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov Reportedly Appears as Russia’s Youngest Major at Age 18
Putin Sets Agenda as Russian MPs Prepare for High-Stakes US Visit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.