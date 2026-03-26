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Oleg Artyukov

Americans Cut Back on Food Spending to Afford Fuel

World » Americas

US officials are studying the potential economic impact of a sharp rise in oil prices to $200 per barrel, as escalating tensions around Iran fuel uncertainty in global energy markets.

Empty wallet
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Empty wallet

Scenario Planning, Not a Forecast

According to Bloomberg, the scenario is not a formal prediction but part of standard contingency planning carried out during periods of geopolitical instability. Such modeling is intended to prepare policymakers for a range of possible developments, including prolonged conflict.

The analysis was described as a routine exercise designed to assess how extreme energy price shocks could affect the US economy under worsening global conditions.

Despite its hypothetical nature, the $200 benchmark has drawn attention as a reflection of growing concern within Washington.

Concerns Inside the White House

Before the escalation involving Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had already warned that rising oil prices could slow economic growth. His advisers reportedly conveyed these concerns directly to the White House.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has publicly downplayed the risks, suggesting that any price increases would likely be temporary.

The administration has signaled confidence that market disruptions would be short-lived, even as internal discussions acknowledge potential downside risks.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to ongoing or potential negotiations with Iran, statements that have coincided with short-term declines in oil prices.

Market Reaction and Strategic Interests

Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery are currently trading near $100 per barrel, slightly below levels seen during the previous week when geopolitical tensions were more acute.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US administration has explored the idea of securing access to Iranian oil as part of a broader agreement with Tehran, although no concrete plans have been finalized.

Officials indicated that one concept under discussion involved granting the United States partial access to Iranian oil resources within the framework of a future deal.

Separate reporting by NBC suggested that Washington has considered long-term cooperation with Iran in energy production, similar to arrangements previously discussed with Venezuela.

Political Debate Intensifies

Domestically, rising fuel costs have become a political flashpoint. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer argued that some American households already cut back on food spending to afford fuel.

With uncertainty surrounding both geopolitical developments and energy markets, the possibility of extreme price scenarios continues to weigh on policymakers and investors alike.

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Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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