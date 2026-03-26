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Lyuba Lulko

Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side

World » Africa

Uganda's top military commander has declared readiness to enter the war on Israel's side, raising questions about the country's motives and real capabilities.

Ugandan army
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ugandan army

Why Uganda Has Taken Israel's Side

"We want the war in the Middle East to end right now. But any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will drag us into the war. On Israel's side!” Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, wrote on social network X.

In Uganda, around 80% of the population are Christians (Catholics, Protestants, and rapidly growing evangelical communities). Protestants and evangelicals believe in the biblical prophecy that the Jewish people must return to their land. For them, support for Israel is seen as a religious duty.

In addition, historically Uganda was considered by Jewish leaders in the early 20th century as a possible location for a Jewish state (the so-called "Uganda Plan”). When modern Ugandan leaders-such as Muhoozi or his father, current president Yoweri Museveni-speak about a "blood connection” with Israel, they often refer to this historical episode.

Israel has, for decades, actively cooperated with Uganda in the field of security, supplying weapons, technology, and training local forces for missions against Islamist groups in East Africa.

The two countries are also linked by the 1976 hijacking of a plane flying from Tel Aviv to Paris, which landed at Entebbe airport. Then-Ugandan leader Idi Amin openly supported the terrorists, providing them with military protection. Israel carried out a rescue operation, freeing hostages and destroying nearly the entire fleet of Ugandan MiG fighter jets at the airfield. After Amin's fall, this episode became a symbol of friendship with Israel.

Kainerugaba frequently uses social media to portray Uganda as an important global player. Previously, he made similarly loud statements about readiness to send troops to defend Moscow.

"An attack on Russia is an attack on Africa! Call me a "Putinist' if you want, but we, Uganda, will send soldiers to defend Moscow if it is ever threatened by imperialists!” he wrote in March 2023.

It should be noted that experts often view the general's posts as personal rhetoric that does not always align with the more restrained official diplomacy of President Museveni.

What Uganda Really Represents Militarily

Nevertheless, a direct promise "to enter the war” on the side of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the army chief is indeed unprecedented.

Unlike Yemen, Uganda is a landlocked country. To deploy a meaningful contingent (equipment, ammunition, thousands of troops) over a distance of 3,500 km would require a massive fleet of military transport aircraft-which Uganda does not possess-as well as permission to fly over the airspace of countries such as Sudan, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia. Such approval is highly unlikely for a mission supporting Israel.

The Ugandan army is one of the more capable forces in East Africa and has long acted as a regional "policeman” under the African Union. Ugandan troops have fought in Somalia and the Central African Republic. They could theoretically deploy a contingent of several thousand troops, but their experience is specifically tied to counterinsurgency warfare in jungles and savannas.

Their equipment mainly consists of upgraded Soviet and Israeli armored vehicles. In the context of modern high-tech warfare in the Middle East-characterized by extensive use of air defense systems and electronic warfare-Ugandan forces would be highly vulnerable without direct Israeli protection.

Uganda is not comparable to Yemen, which possesses missile capabilities, nor to North Korea, which has stockpiles and production capacity for military support. Rather, it is an ambitious country attempting to expand its regional influence into the Middle East, recognizing an opportunity to "sell” its loyalty to the United States while other African nations compete for financial support and simultaneously criticize Israel.

Conclusion

Uganda's statements are loud and politically significant, but their practical military implications remain limited. The country's role is far more symbolic and diplomatic than operational, reflecting ambition rather than immediate capability.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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