Uganda Army Chief Signals Readiness to Join War on Israel’s Side

Uganda's top military commander has declared readiness to enter the war on Israel's side, raising questions about the country's motives and real capabilities.

Why Uganda Has Taken Israel's Side

"We want the war in the Middle East to end right now. But any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will drag us into the war. On Israel's side!” Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, wrote on social network X.

In Uganda, around 80% of the population are Christians (Catholics, Protestants, and rapidly growing evangelical communities). Protestants and evangelicals believe in the biblical prophecy that the Jewish people must return to their land. For them, support for Israel is seen as a religious duty.

In addition, historically Uganda was considered by Jewish leaders in the early 20th century as a possible location for a Jewish state (the so-called "Uganda Plan”). When modern Ugandan leaders-such as Muhoozi or his father, current president Yoweri Museveni-speak about a "blood connection” with Israel, they often refer to this historical episode.

Israel has, for decades, actively cooperated with Uganda in the field of security, supplying weapons, technology, and training local forces for missions against Islamist groups in East Africa.

The two countries are also linked by the 1976 hijacking of a plane flying from Tel Aviv to Paris, which landed at Entebbe airport. Then-Ugandan leader Idi Amin openly supported the terrorists, providing them with military protection. Israel carried out a rescue operation, freeing hostages and destroying nearly the entire fleet of Ugandan MiG fighter jets at the airfield. After Amin's fall, this episode became a symbol of friendship with Israel.

Kainerugaba frequently uses social media to portray Uganda as an important global player. Previously, he made similarly loud statements about readiness to send troops to defend Moscow.

"An attack on Russia is an attack on Africa! Call me a "Putinist' if you want, but we, Uganda, will send soldiers to defend Moscow if it is ever threatened by imperialists!” he wrote in March 2023.

It should be noted that experts often view the general's posts as personal rhetoric that does not always align with the more restrained official diplomacy of President Museveni.