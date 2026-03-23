Hungary Election Clash: Orban Accuses Ukraine of Espionage Ahead of Vote

Kyiv will do everything possible to ensure that Viktor Orban loses the elections on April 12, but the Hungarian prime minister is unlikely to give up easily.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Moyan Brenn from Italy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Budapest, Hungary

Ukraine's Intelligence Services Target Hungary

Ukrainian intelligence services tapped the mobile phone of Hungary's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. According to him, Szijjártó's number was passed to Ukrainian intelligence by a Hungarian journalist.

"Wiretapping the phone conversations of a member of the government is a serious attack on Hungary. I have instructed the minister of justice to immediately investigate the information regarding the surveillance of Szijjártó's communications,” Orban wrote on social media.

Hungarian officials claim the goal of the surveillance was political destabilization and interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. Ukraine is allegedly attempting to help the Hungarian opposition — the Tisza Party, led by Péter Magyar - come to power in order to shift Budapest's foreign policy toward a more pro-Ukrainian stance.

Orban Gains a Powerful Election Card

According to Hungarian authorities, Ukrainian intelligence services were seeking information about the government's ties with Russia, details of Hungary's blocking of European Union aid to Kyiv, and Budapest's position within NATO.

This scandal has become a powerful card in Orban's hands just before the elections. It fits perfectly into his campaign strategy of "defending national sovereignty.” For supporters of FIDESZ (Fiatal Demokraták Szövetsége, translated as "Alliance of Young Democrats”), reports that foreign intelligence services are monitoring their leader confirm Orban's claims of an "external conspiracy.” This is likely to rally voters around the idea that only he can protect Hungary from foreign interference.

Orban's main slogan — "We will not allow Hungary to be drawn into war” — is more relevant than ever. Voters are inclined to support the status quo: stability, including in the energy sector. At the same time, there are parties in Hungary that are even more conservative than FIDESZ and have significant electoral support.

The Kyiv leadership has likely concluded that relations cannot deteriorate further and has shifted from diplomacy to intelligence methods, either to silence Orban or contribute to his political defeat. If Orban's party wins, relations with Kyiv could officially fall "below zero.” Hungary would gain a strong justification to block any EU and NATO initiatives related to Ukraine, citing violations of its sovereignty.

Counterplay and Growing Accusations

A counter-narrative is also emerging. The Washington Post, citing a European security official, reported that Szijjártó had for several years provided "live reports” from European Union meetings directly to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that there had long been suspicions in Brussels. He noted that due to the risk of leaks from people close to Orban, he tries to speak at EU summits "only as much as necessary.”

Hungary's Election Will Shape Europe's Future

The April 12 elections in Hungary will determine, if not everything, then much about Europe's future. An Orban victory would mean continued blocking of military aid to Ukraine, vetoes on EU and NATO accession, and the preservation of Budapest's independent stance, which irritates Brussels.

A victory for the opposition would signal a sharp shift. Hungary could become a model EU member, unblock financial aid to Kyiv, and remove what is seen as Russia's last advocate within Western institutions.

Budapest serves as a "gateway” for Chinese investments, including electric vehicle plants by BYD, as well as for Russian interests in Europe. Geopolitically, this makes Hungary a bridge between East and West — a bridge the opposition seeks to dismantle.

For Moscow, this represents the risk of losing a key partner; for Kyiv, an opportunity to remove a major obstacle on its path to the EU; and for Brussels, a chance to finally act with unity.