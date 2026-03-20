US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump

Middle East expert and political analyst Said Gafurov reflects on the future of US elections after Donald Trump, the struggle between party elites, and the risk of a transformation of the country's political system.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

Who Will Come After Trump

"It is worthy of note that already in 2026, the Russian socio-political discourse discusses the US presidential election of 2028. Although midterm elections lie ahead, attention is focused on who will replace Donald Trump, since he is not eligible for a third term.

The discussion also touches on a possible successor, but even more importantly — the mechanism of power transfer itself. This is no longer just a question of who will win, but whether the US two-party system will survive and what political architecture will emerge after Trump.”

The Real Mechanics of American Politics

"Public attention usually focuses on visible politics — statements and scandals in Washington, New York, or Los Angeles. But real politics is made inside party committees across the country. Their influence is significantly greater than that of regional structures in Russia.

The current moment is not simply a choice between candidates, but a test of the entire system: old elites are trying to regain control over nominations, while regional and populist forces are resisting.”

Elite Conflict: Center vs Regions

"We are witnessing the final stage of the struggle between central and regional party аппараты, which became especially visible in 2016.

Previously, candidates were determined through complex multi-stage voting, giving influence to state delegations. With the introduction of primaries, control shifted to national party centers.

This caused dissatisfaction among regional elites, who in 2016 put forward non-system candidates — Trump among Republicans and Sanders among Democrats.”

How Candidate Selection Works

"Today, the nomination system is complex and multi-stage: primaries are combined with party conventions.

Among Republicans, most delegates are required to vote in the first round for the winner of the primaries.

Among Democrats, the system is more complex: there are regular delegates and superdelegates — representatives of the elite. If no candidate secures a majority, they can influence the outcome in a second round.”

The Struggle for Trump's Legacy

"The key question for Republicans is who can maintain Trump's coalition.

Possible candidates include Vice President Vance, Marco Rubio and Donald Trump Jr.. At the same time, party elites may promote their own alternatives.

The emergence of a third force cannot be ruled out — for example, a party associated with Elon Musk – which could split the Trump-aligned electorate.”

Crisis of the Democrats and Radicalization

"Democrats face their own internal struggle. The party is searching for a new face: either a system candidate or a more radical figure similar to Sanders.

Both parties are fragmenting into factions, making them less controllable from the center. Real power may shift from Washington to the regions, to state-level party leaders.”

Risk of a New Political Model

"One cannot exclude a movement toward a model of "competitive authoritarianism,' where elections formally remain, but their fairness is questioned. The legitimacy of the 2028 election winner will almost inevitably be contested.”

Possible Scenarios

"Republicans may retain power through strong mobilization and Democratic weakness.

Democrats, in turn, may rely on a moderate candidate and a message of stability.

But a more radical scenario is also possible — the rise of a "Sanders 2.0,' turning the election into a sharp ideological confrontation.”

Conclusion: "US elections have never been only about ideology — they are in the first place a struggle of party machines. The key question is whether old elites can reach an agreement with new movements, or whether the system will transform from a two-pole structure into a three-pole one.”