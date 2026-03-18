What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?

Geopolitics is less like chess and more like repairing a machine in a greasy workshop: pull one lever, and somewhere else a heavy transmission crashes down. Today, Washington appears to be gambling heavily on the Iran issue, while some American analysts, including voices from The National Interest, paint a picture of victory-Iran weakened, Moscow sidelined, and democracy triumphant.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ War with Iran

But a closer look under the hood reveals not a finely tuned mechanism, but corrosion and short circuits.

The irony is that any short-term influx of oil revenues for Russia may act only as anesthesia before a far more complex strategic operation.

The Oil Mirage and the Cost of Influence

Western analysts argue that Russia benefits from Middle East instability. Rising oil prices, shifting US military focus, and tighter supply conditions could boost Moscow's revenues.

Yet this logic overlooks the long-term consequences. A defeat or severe weakening of Iran would represent a systemic shock for Russia's regional strategy.

"In effect, Russia is paying for temporary oil revenues with the erosion of its geopolitical position," energy market analyst Alexey Chernov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Iran is not just another partner-it is a ключевой элемент Russia's presence in the Middle East. Losing it would create a strategic vacuum that cannot be compensated by energy profits alone.

For countries in the Persian Gulf, this situation becomes a test of Moscow's reliability. If Russia appears unable to support its partners, its negotiating power in future agreements could weaken significantly.

Intelligence Accusations and Escalation Risks

Another layer of tension comes from allegations that Russia may be providing intelligence support to Iran. Such claims, whether substantiated or not, increase the risk of further escalation.

"Any reports about intelligence sharing become fuel for new accusations and pressure," macroeconomist Artyom Loginov noted.

Washington appears to be constructing a scenario in which any move by Moscow carries risks. Supporting Iran could trigger direct confrontation with the United States, while distancing itself could signal strategic weakness.

This creates a geopolitical dilemma resembling a no-win situation, where each decision potentially worsens the overall position.

Europe's Pragmatic Shift

Against the backdrop of Middle Eastern tensions, parts of Europe are beginning to reassess their approach. Economic pressures-particularly in energy-intensive sectors-are forcing a more pragmatic outlook.

Political leaders in countries such as Belgium, Finland, and Slovakia are increasingly signaling openness to more flexible policies, especially regarding energy cooperation.

"An economy running on empty forces the West to look for ways to re-engage with Moscow," financial analyst Nikita Volkov emphasized.

Even Finnish President Alexander Stubb has hinted at the possibility of difficult compromises in broader geopolitical negotiations, reflecting a shift driven by economic realities.

Balancing Risks and Opportunities

While Europe's fatigue and energy needs may create opportunities for Russia, the broader geopolitical landscape remains unstable. The crisis in the Middle East is not a distant issue-it directly affects global supply chains, security dynamics, and strategic alliances.

For Moscow, the key challenge lies in managing these overlapping risks: maintaining its influence in the region, avoiding escalation with Washington, and leveraging shifting European positions without overextending itself.

The outcome will depend not only on energy markets, but on how effectively Russia navigates a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.