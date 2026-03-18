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Petr Ermilin

Beijing’s Energy Leverage Fails as Taiwan Turns to US and Qatar

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China has placed a powerful geopolitical card on the table-energy security in exchange for political accommodation. Its proposal to Taiwan is not merely a gesture of goodwill, but an attempt to insert a stabilizing fuse into the volatile circuitry of the island's independence stance.

Taiwan flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arabani, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Taiwan flag

At a time when the Middle East is engulfed in crisis and the Strait of Hormuz is turning into a dangerous bottleneck, the promise of stable energy flows appears highly attractive. Yet in Taipei, the response has been clear: it is better to face uncertainty on one's own terms than to rely on Beijing's lifeline.

Beijing's Strategic Offer

Chen Binhua, a representative of China, framed the proposal around the idea of a "strong motherland.” The logic is straightforward: China possesses the resources, while Taiwan faces energy vulnerability and the risks of global disruption.

The implicit message is clear-alignment with Beijing would ensure stability even if global systems collapse.

However, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te responded with restraint, emphasizing that the island has already secured energy supplies from Qatar and is preparing to increase imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States.

This reflects a broader strategy of diversification-avoiding dependence on a single supplier, especially one viewed as a strategic rival.

The Energy Trap: Why China Is Moving Now

China is acting like an experienced buyer in a tightening market. As geopolitical tensions strain global resources, Beijing is reinforcing its internal resilience.

The recent restrictions on exports of diesel and gasoline are not arbitrary-they represent an effort to conserve energy reserves ahead of potential large-scale disruptions.

"China is trying to use Taiwan's energy vulnerability as leverage for a soft form of absorption, but the island is too deeply integrated into Western supply chains,"

macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru.

For Taiwan, Chinese energy is not just a commodity-it carries political implications. Accepting such support could gradually shift control over the island's energy system toward Beijing, raising concerns about long-term sovereignty.

Competing Strategies

China's Position Taiwan's Response
Security guarantees through reunification Reliance on US LNG supplies
Leveraging regional crisis Advance contracting and diversification

Global Logistics Under Strain

Global energy logistics are under severe pressure. The disruption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz has driven up insurance costs and transformed each shipment into a high-risk operation.

In such conditions, shorter and more secure supply routes become decisive advantages.

"The oil products market is under stress, and China is deliberately limiting exports to avoid being left exposed in a major escalation,"

analyst Alexey Chernov noted in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Across Asia, companies are scaling back refining operations, while informal restrictions on exports are tightening supply. This is not a temporary disruption – it signals a deeper structural shift in global energy consumption patterns.

China's energy diplomacy often operates as a one-sided game, where strategic advantages ultimately accumulate in Beijing's favor.

"China's energy diplomacy is a game where the ball eventually ends up in the net of the partner's sovereignty,"

financial analyst Nikita Volkov said.

Taiwan continues to pursue its independent course. Since June, the island has been increasing imports from the United States, signaling that it has viable alternatives to Chinese supply.

This is more than a commercial decision-it is a geopolitical statement that pressure tactics will not succeed when alternative channels remain open.

However, a key question remains: how long this resilience can be sustained if the Strait of Hormuz becomes a prolonged zone of disruption.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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