Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution in Landmark Referendum

Kazakhstan has approved a new Constitution following a nationwide referendum held on March 15, marking one of the most significant political transformations in the country's modern history.
According to official data, voter turnout exceeded 70%, with nearly 90% of participants supporting the new draft of the Basic Law. The reform introduces sweeping changes to the political system, replacing the previous model shaped by the legacy of Nursultan Nazarbayev with a new architecture of power. This includes the establishment of a unicameral parliament, the reintroduction of the vice-presidential post, and additional mechanisms for the transfer of power.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already stated that he does not intend to seek re-election and plans to step down in 2029.
Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, welcomed the successful conduct of the referendum. She stated that the results demonstrate "convincing support for the course pursued by the country's leadership.”
Observers from Russia and other international organizations reported that the authorities ensured conditions for the referendum in line with international standards.
"We expect that at this new historical stage, the relations of alliance and comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen in the interests of the citizens of both states,"
Zakharova said.
On March 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on the successful vote.
The referendum marked the seventh constitutional reform in Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence and the second such vote during Tokayev's presidency. The changes affected approximately 84% of the Constitution's text.
Voters were asked a single question:
"Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the media on February 12, 2026?"
This meant that citizens voted for the entire document rather than individual amendments.
The draft Constitution was published on February 12 in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda and fundamentally restructures the system of state power.
The reform significantly alters presidential powers and introduces new requirements for candidates. It also restores the position of vice president, which existed between 1991 and 1996, replacing the current role of state advisor.
The legislative system will undergo a major transformation. The bicameral parliament-consisting of the Mazhilis (lower house) and the Senate (upper house)-will be replaced by a unicameral body known as the Kurultai.
The new parliament will have 145 deputies serving five-year terms. Candidates must be at least 25 years old, be citizens of Kazakhstan, and have resided in the country for the past ten years. Deputies will enjoy immunity from detention, arrest, and criminal prosecution without the consent of the Kurultai.
A new body, the People's Council of Kazakhstan, will be established. Its functions include advising on key domestic issues, promoting national unity, introducing legislative initiatives, and proposing nationwide referendums.
The new Constitution introduces several important provisions:
The first referendum under Tokayev took place on June 5, 2022, following mass protests earlier that year known as "Bloody January.” Those reforms amended 33 articles and introduced 56 changes, including limiting presidential terms to a single seven-year term, banning relatives of the president from holding public office, and strengthening parliament.
These changes transformed Kazakhstan from a super-presidential system into a presidential republic.
In September 2022, Tokayev outlined a vision for building a "Just Kazakhstan,” based on the principle of a strong president, an influential parliament, and an accountable government.
In his 2025 address, he announced plans for parliamentary reform, including the creation of a unicameral Kurultai, emphasizing the need for broad public and expert discussion.
However, in January 2026, Tokayev indicated that the reforms would go further, noting that a working group had received around 1,500 proposals on constitutional development.
"In fact, we intend to take a step comparable to adopting a new Constitution,"
he said at the time.
Although the referendum had initially been planned for 2027, it was brought forward after a presidential decree in mid-February scheduled the nationwide vote for March 15, 2026.
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