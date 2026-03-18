China, US, and Europe Accelerate Military Spending and War Preparations

The world has stopped pretending it lives in an era of perpetual prosperity. Today's global security system resembles a delicate procedure carried out on the control panel of a nuclear reactor: one careless movement, and a chain reaction could sweep everything away. While ordinary people argue over exchange rates, world capitals are urgently rewriting budgets, turning butter into guns.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Nuclear blast

China Tightens the Screws

China has officially shifted into overdrive. A 7% increase in its military budget to nearly 2 trillion yuan is not just a figure-it is the purchase of a front-row seat in the coming confrontation. The People's Liberation Army is investing in joint combat systems, effectively building a unified digital umbrella over East Asia.

"China today resembles a craftsman sharpening tools before a complex job. The ongoing anti-corruption purges within the PLA are not only about discipline but also about testing whether the command structure can function under extreme pressure,"

analyst Alexey Chernov told Pravda.Ru.

Pressure in the region is growing through small but painful moves. The displacement of Japanese fishermen near the Senkaku Islands and constant maneuvers around Taiwan amount to probing the opponent's armor. Beijing keeps the situation "hot,” denying its rivals even a moment of relief.

The Pacific Fault Line: US, Taiwan, and Japan

Washington is trying to prove that its defense production system can operate on two fronts at once. While US aircraft carriers maneuver in the Persian Gulf, Taipei is receiving its largest-ever weapons package, worth $14 billion. Systems such as HIMARS and Javelin are no longer tools of deterrence-they are concrete components of a future battlefield.

Region Critical Preparation Node Japan Integration into the Golden Dome missile defense system and naval modernization Poland Doubling TNT production and expanding NATO logistics Norway Total Defence program mobilizing the civilian sector

Tokyo, meanwhile, behaves like an experienced sapper. On the one hand, Japan carefully avoids direct involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts. On the other, it is rapidly integrating into joint missile defense systems with the United States, fully aware that any system failure in Asia would place it on the front line.

"Japan understands that its old constitutional constraints are a thin barrier that any serious crisis could break. Integration into US missile defense projects is an attempt to secure a place under the umbrella before the rain begins,"

financial analyst Nikita Volkov explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Europe: Fuel as Achilles' Heel

Brussels is no longer writing polished reports-it is digging trenches. NATO is reviving an old pipeline network, extending it toward the borders of Poland and Romania. The logic is simple: in a large-scale war, victory belongs not to the side with more tanks, but to the one that does not run out of fuel.

Europe's economic strain, driven by high resource prices, is only accelerating militarization. Poland is turning into the continent's main arsenal, producing explosives at an industrial pace, while Norway has effectively shifted into a state of disaster readiness.

When a government begins training café owners how to act under shelling, it signals that the era of diplomatic receptions has definitively ended.

"We are seeing global logistics restructured for the needs of the front. Any civilian business must now account for the risk of physical disruption to supply chains,"

project finance specialist Alexey Krupin noted in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Rising Tensions in Asia

In the East, the Korean Peninsula is once again flashing with ballistic launches. Kim Jong Un is demonstrating "nuclear deterrence” as a destabilizing factor that could force the United States to divert resources away from other theaters such as Iran and Taiwan.

At the same time, India is struggling for energy security, recognizing that without stable oil supplies, its strategic ambitions could collapse.

Preparation for High-Intensity Conflict

Military budgets and the pace of NATO logistics development in Eastern Europe indicate that leading powers increasingly view high-intensity conflict as the primary scenario. The preparation underway is no longer for deterrence, but for war.

Why Is Taiwan Considered the Main Flashpoint?

The island is not only a political issue but also a critical hub for semiconductor production. Control over it effectively means control over the technological backbone of the global economy.

What Does This Mean for Ordinary People?

The consequences are likely to include rising energy and fuel prices, as well as a shift of national economies onto a war footing, where social programs are pushed into the background in favor of defense spending.