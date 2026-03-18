Trump Tries to Spark National Protests in Cuba to Capture Blacked Out Island of Freedom

Donald Trump has stated that he may soon be able to do "whatever he wants” with Cuba, as the situation on the island continues to deteriorate rapidly.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Guillaume Baviere from Uppsala, Sweden, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Havana, Cuba

On March 16, the President of the United States once again outlined his ambitions regarding Cuba, telling journalists that he would "have the honor” of taking over the island. He made the remarks while signing an executive order aimed at combating fraud.

"All my life I've been hearing about the United States and Cuba," Trump said. "You know, when will the United States do it? I do believe I'll [have the] honor of taking Cuba. That'd be good. That's a big honor," he said.

According to the American leader, Cuba today is "a failed nation.”

"It's a failed nation,” Trump said. "They have no money, they have no oil, they have no nothing. They have nice land. They have nice landscape. You know, it's a beautiful island,"

he added, also claiming that the island's authorities are engaged in negotiations with Washington.

Focus on Cuba's Potential and Strategic Appeal

Trump paid particular attention to the island's natural and tourism advantages.

"It's a wonderful island, a magnificent climate. And, conveniently, they're not in a hurricane zone. At least they won't be asking us for money for hurricanes every week,"

he remarked.

He also noted that many wealthy Cubans who have long lived in the United States express readiness to return to their homeland in the event of a change in regime.

Havana Warns of Resistance

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba, stated that the country is prepared to resist in the event of a US attack.

According to him, the United States threatens Cuba with regime change "almost daily,” using the island's economic difficulties as a pretext. Washington, he said, is attempting to gain control over the country's resources and economy while waging what he described as a "cruel economic war” that has lasted for more than 60 years.

He warned that if Donald Trump were to initiate military action, the United States could face serious and unpleasant consequences.

Within Trump's team, there are likely those who understand that Cuba is not Venezuela. If a humanitarian crisis were to erupt in a country located just off the coast of Florida, the repercussions would be far closer and more alarming for the United States itself.

Why the United States Is Focused on Cuba

Trump's desire to bring Cuba under control is driven by several factors.

Geographic: Cuba occupies a key position in the Caribbean, controlling access to the Gulf of Mexico and routes leading to the Panama Canal.

Military-strategic: The US base at Guantanamo Bay enables Washington to project military power, including operations related to controlling illegal migration. It also serves as a symbolic reminder of US presence in Latin America.

Ideological: Cuba presents itself as a stronghold of an anti-American socialist project in the Western Hemisphere, a position that remains unacceptable to the Republican Party and to segments of the Cuban diaspora in the United States.

The United States is also searching for alternatives amid its involvement in the Iranian conflict. Analysts suggest that if Trump were to suffer setbacks there, he could escalate actions against Cuba instead. For him, it is important to appear as a victor-even if that comes at the cost of significant consequences.

An ideal scenario, some believe, would involve provoking internal unrest in Cuba that could ultimately lead to a change of regime.

Energy Collapse and Sanctions Pressure

On March 10, amid a US-imposed oil embargo, a major blackout began in Havana after a thermal power plant failure.

Trump has consistently increased economic pressure on Cuba since returning to the White House. On his first day after inauguration, January 20, 2025, he reinstated Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, severely restricting the country's access to the international financial system.

On June 30, he signed the National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM-5), banning direct and indirect financial transactions with entities controlled by the Cuban military-primarily the conglomerate GAESA and its subsidiaries, which control a significant share of the Cuban economy. The document also reinforced the legislative ban on US tourist travel to Cuba and reaffirmed the policy of maintaining the economic embargo.

An accompanying White House statement emphasized that these measures target economic activities that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, and security services at the expense of the population.

Pressure on Energy Sector

At the same time, Washington intensified pressure on Cuba's most vulnerable sector-energy.

On January 11, shortly after an operation involving the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump announced that supplies of Venezuelan oil to Cuba would be reduced to zero.

On January 29, he signed an order allowing for additional tariffs against countries and companies supplying oil to Cuba, either directly or indirectly. The move was justified by claims that Havana continues to support countries and organizations considered hostile by Washington, including Russia, China, Iran, as well as groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

On February 25, the US government allowed energy companies to resell part of Venezuelan oil to support Cuba's private sector under special licenses.

As a result of mounting pressure, Mexico halted oil deliveries to Cuba. In February, the US Coast Guard intercepted a tanker carrying Colombian oil bound for the island. According to Reuters, since the beginning of the year Cuba has received only two small shipments of hydrocarbons-fuel from Mexico and liquefied gas from Jamaica.

On March 17, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing serious concern over rising tensions and increasing pressure on Cuba.

"In an artificially escalated atmosphere of confrontation, Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and the fraternal people of Cuba,"

the statement said.

Situation on the Island

The US oil blockade has led to a severe energy crisis. On March 16, Cuba experienced a total blackout, with the national power grid shutting down completely.

According to the state grid operator UNE, approximately 10 million people – nearly the entire population of the country – were left without electricity.