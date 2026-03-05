Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran?

Growing tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have intensified following a drone strike near the airport in Nakhchivan.

The incident has triggered diplomatic protests and renewed debate among analysts about the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict surrounding Iran.

Drone Strike in Nakhchivan Sparks Diplomatic Clash

Iran's ambassador in Baku has been summoned by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to receive a formal protest note after a drone strike targeted the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures," officials in Baku stated.

Earlier, Azerbaijan announced the movement of additional troops toward its border with Iran. While the drones involved in the attack may have originated from Iranian territory, some analysts believe the incident could have been intended as a provocation designed to increase pressure on Tehran.

The timing is particularly sensitive, as Iran currently faces growing political and military pressure internationally. Observers suggest that Baku may seek to leverage the situation to gain concessions from Tehran.

Dispute Over Regional Transport Routes

One of the central issues between the two countries concerns a proposed regional transport corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenia's Syunik region.

Tehran has repeatedly expressed opposition to the project, arguing that it could alter the strategic balance in the South Caucasus and weaken Iran's regional influence.

The South Azerbaijan Factor

Some geopolitical analysts believe that Azerbaijan could become involved in a broader regional confrontation if tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

In northwestern Iran live large communities of ethnic Azerbaijanis, sometimes referred to in political discussions as "South Azerbaijan." Estimates suggest their population ranges between 15 and 25 million people-significantly larger than the population of Azerbaijan itself.

Since 2022, the government in Baku has increasingly emphasized the protection of ethnic Azerbaijanis abroad. Officials have criticized Tehran over issues related to language education and cultural rights.

Supporters of nationalist political movements occasionally frame the issue as a question of national unity, although such ideas remain highly controversial and carry serious geopolitical risks.

Iran's Security Concerns

Tehran fears that closer strategic coordination between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Western partners could destabilize its northern regions.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused Azerbaijan of allowing Israeli intelligence services to operate in the region and of cooperating with them during previous conflicts.

For Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, any attempt to encourage separatist activity in the Azerbaijani-majority city of Tabriz would represent a serious red line.

"For Tehran, internal fragmentation along ethnic lines poses a greater long-term threat than external military confrontation."

Turkey as Key Balancing Force

Many observers believe that Turkey remains the most important factor capable of restraining further escalation.

Ankara views Azerbaijan as a crucial regional ally, yet it also seeks to avoid destabilization that could undermine its own strategic and economic interests.

Turkey imports significant volumes of natural gas from Iran, and any disruption of these supplies during a global energy crisis would place additional strain on the Turkish economy.

Furthermore, instability in Iranian Azerbaijan could potentially spread to Kurdish regions in Iran, creating new security challenges for Turkey itself.

Strategic Risks for Azerbaijan

Analysts also note that Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure-particularly oil and gas facilities-could become vulnerable in the event of direct confrontation with Iran.

Many of these facilities lie within range of Iranian missiles and drones, which could threaten the country's vital energy sector if tensions escalate into open conflict.

For this reason, experts suggest that any major strategic decision in Baku would require careful assessment of the economic and military risks involved.