Qatar Halts LNG Production After Attack, Raising Fears of Global Energy Supply Shock

State-owned QatarEnergy announced on Monday that it has suspended the production of liquefied natural gas and related products following an attack on its industrial facilities in the cities of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed. The disruption has triggered concerns across global energy markets and forced buyers to reassess their supply strategies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Doha, Qatar

QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure

After halting production, the company sent formal notifications to its clients declaring force majeure due to the shutdown of LNG facilities.

Qatar remains one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, with most of its shipments traditionally heading to Asian markets. Countries across the region must now consider how to replace these volumes in the event of a prolonged disruption.

Asian economies have historically relied not only on Qatari supplies but also on LNG imports from the United States. At first glance, American exporters might appear poised to benefit from the sudden supply gap.

However, the reality is more complicated.

US Export Capacity Already Stretched

According to data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), the United States exports nearly 540 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

This figure significantly exceeds the roughly 283 million cubic meters that Qatar has temporarily removed from the market.

Despite this apparent capacity advantage, American LNG export terminals are already operating at near full capacity. Most of the gas produced at these facilities has already been sold under long-term contracts.

As a result, additional volumes cannot simply appear overnight to fill the gap created by Qatar's shutdown.

Oil Production Faces Similar Constraints

In theory, US oil producers could increase production to compensate for disruptions in global energy supply.

Yet this expansion would take time. Industry analysts estimate that oil prices would need to remain above $80 per barrel for at least eighteen months before companies commit significant new investment to increase production.

The sector would require time to mobilize capital, expand drilling programs, and bring new wells online.

The publication Neft i Kapital notes that energy production in the United States has largely plateaued in recent years. Much of the country's output comes from shale formations that produce both oil and associated gas.

These reservoirs naturally decline over time as easily accessible deposits become depleted. For many shale producers, the current priority lies in safeguarding domestic supply rather than dramatically expanding exports.

Energy Prices and US Politics

Another important factor for the US administration involves domestic fuel prices. Rising costs for gasoline and energy remain politically sensitive in the United States.

With elections scheduled for the autumn, increases at gas stations could influence voter sentiment. Analysts warn that higher energy prices may complicate the political outlook for the Republican Party, which already faces electoral challenges.

Under such conditions, Washington may prioritize domestic market stability over expanding supplies for international partners.

Europe Watches the Situation Carefully

Officials in the European Commission have attempted to calm concerns about the situation. The Directorate-General for Energy stated that oil reserves across EU member states remain substantial and have not been significantly used.

Gas storage levels are also described as stable, although underground facilities are currently filled to only about one third of their capacity. These reserves will eventually need replenishment.

European policymakers appear to hope that disruptions in the Hormuz Strait and surrounding regions will remain temporary and that energy flows will soon return to normal.

For now, the strategy relies largely on waiting. If supply interruptions persist, European governments may have to reconsider their energy options.

Privately, some analysts believe that renewed discussions about Russian energy supplies may eventually emerge in Europe, even though officials in Brussels currently avoid acknowledging that possibility in public.