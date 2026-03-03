Who Influences US Policy on Israel? Marco Rubio Explains Who Rules Washington

When observers ask why many US politicians demonstrate strong support for Israel, one frequently cited explanation points to the influence of pro-Israel lobbying and campaign financing. Lobbying by private individuals and organizations remains legal under the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects political participation and free speech. Significant donations from individuals for whom support for Israel represents a priority flow into both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Major Donors and Political Careers

Prominent figures such as Bill Ackman, Michael Bloomberg, and Miriam Adelson, whose fortune is estimated at approximately $32 billion, actively fund US political campaigns and influence political trajectories. Politicians rarely conceal this financial backing.

On March 2, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States carried out a "preemptive strike” against Iran because it knew that Israel intended to launch an attack. According to this argument, Washington could not restrain Israel under the circumstances described above.

Marco Rubio received financial support from the Adelson family during his 2016 presidential campaign. Earlier, in 2010, when he first ran for the Senate as a political outsider, billionaire Norman Braman, former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, supported his campaign.

The Adelson family also financed the campaign of current President Donald Trump. Media reports indicate that Miriam Adelson donated more than $100 million in support of Trump's 2024 reelection effort through her super PAC, Preserve America. A PAC, or Political Action Committee, serves as a legal vehicle for raising and distributing campaign funds in the United States. In 2020, the Adelsons directed approximately $90 million to support Trump, demonstrating long-term political investment.

AIPAC and Congressional Elections

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC, ranks among the most influential lobbying organizations in Washington. Analysts often view the appointment of politicians with firm pro-Israel positions to key posts, such as Secretary of State or National Security Advisor, as reflecting its influence.

Media data show that during the 2024 election cycle, AIPAC supported 389 congressional campaigns — 363 in the House of Representatives and 26 in the Senate — covering more than 80 percent of contested seats. Over 318 lawmakers elected to the new Congress received direct financial backing from AIPAC. The organization can undermine a candidate by financing an opponent, and its advertisements frequently focus on domestic issues rather than explicitly mentioning Israel.

Observers cite the defeat of progressive members of Congress associated with "The Squad,” including Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, as a significant success for the lobby. Reports estimate that AIPAC spent around $45 million opposing them after they criticized Israel's actions in Gaza.

These results suggest that open criticism of Israel carries substantial political risk for American politicians and may threaten their congressional mandates.

US Financial Assistance to Israel

The United States provides Israel with approximately $3.8 billion annually in aid, primarily for the purchase of American weapons systems. Critics argue that this assistance strengthens Israel's regional leverage; without it, they contend, Israel might need to rely more heavily on negotiation.

Future of Pro-Israel Influence in US Politics

Polls from 2024-2025 indicate that younger Americans, including Generation Z and millennials, express more critical views of Israel than older generations. Among young Democrats, support for Palestinians has, for the first time, surpassed support for Israel. Analysts attribute this shift in part to demographic changes within the United States.

If younger generations with different political priorities gain greater representation in Congress, unconditional support for Israel may cease to function as a political axiom. Others speculate about more radical scenarios, including potential fragmentation of the United States into separate states, as an alternative path of transformation.