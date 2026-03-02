A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order

While Washington hopes on a rapid triumph, Moscow and Beijing are shaping a broad alliance that aims to deliver a strategic defeat to the United States.

The Second Gulf War Differs Fundamentally from 1991

In February 1991, during the first Gulf War, President George H. W. Bush urged Iraqis to "rise up and overthrow Saddam Hussein.” Members of Saddam's inner circle betrayed him, and Iraq lost the war to the United States at the cost of more than a million lives.

Today, however, the geopolitical landscape no longer resembles 1991 — a period of weakness for Russia and China. History shows that the decisive phase of any war begins after the first strikes, when initial euphoria fades and strategic reality sets in. That reality now takes shape as a consolidated anti-American coalition led by Russia and China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation officially classified US and Israeli actions against Iran as "armed aggression” and a "gross violation of international law.”

A significant ally also stepped forward in the form of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Pyongyang accused Washington and Israel of "shameless gangster behavior” and hinted that it could provide advanced missile technologies — including hypersonic systems and heavy multiple rocket launchers — to help Iran restrain its adversaries.

Pakistan and Syria echoed similar positions. Damascus labeled US actions a continuation of "imperialist policy.”

China reacted with particular anger to what it views as Washington's "decapitation strategy.” That approach first deprived Beijing of Venezuelan oil, accounting for 5 percent of its imports, and now threatens Iranian supplies, which represent 13.4 percent. Beijing likely purchased much of that oil at discounted rates against debt repayments. Losing both suppliers would undermine not only favorable pricing but also fuel market stability.

Regardless of the immediate damage Iran sustains, it will rebuild with assistance from China and Russia, both of which have a vital interest in preserving Tehran's current political orientation. Iran's leadership has signaled readiness to fight, making the objective of preventing pro-American regime change achievable. More countries may align with this coalition in the weeks ahead.

Which Countries May Join the Anti-American Coalition

Malaysia has already declared that it will continue direct engagement with Russia and China.

"The foreign minister will contact his counterparts in Russia and China to request further support in stopping the brutal attacks on Iran. We will provide assistance despite our limited capabilities,” said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar Ibrahim's statement highlights a broader trend: the Global South refuses to become hostage to a new major war in the Middle East.

Several additional states may move closer to this bloc:

Indonesia , which traditionally expresses solidarity with Iran in opposing Western imperialism and defending Palestine, seeks stability in global energy prices.

, which traditionally expresses solidarity with Iran in opposing Western imperialism and defending Palestine, seeks stability in global energy prices. Brazil , where President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva often supports Iran, could emerge as a key Latin American voice condemning unilateral US actions.

, where President often supports Iran, could emerge as a key Latin American voice condemning unilateral US actions. Turkey , whose relations with Washington remain strained over regional disputes, cannot allow Iran's complete collapse without risking refugee-driven instability along its borders. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces acute strategic calculations.

, whose relations with Washington remain strained over regional disputes, cannot allow Iran's complete collapse without risking refugee-driven instability along its borders. President faces acute strategic calculations. South Africa has become one of the most vocal critics of Israel and US policy. Pretoria's lawsuit at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza demonstrates willingness to confront Western powers diplomatically.

has become one of the most vocal critics of Israel and US policy. Pretoria's lawsuit at the accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza demonstrates willingness to confront Western powers diplomatically. Algeria , influential within the Arab League, consistently advances anti-colonial rhetoric.

, influential within the Arab League, consistently advances anti-colonial rhetoric. Iraq, which remembers the 1990s vividly, has already seen pro-Iranian Shiite groups strike a US base in Erbil. Baghdad seeks an end to escalation and may appeal to Moscow and Beijing as guarantors of Iranian sovereignty.

The Coalition's Strategic Objectives

This emerging bloc will likely rely less on direct military engagement and more on diplomatic pressure: blocking US-backed resolutions at the United Nations, filing cases in international courts, and supplying Iran with financial and military assistance.

If Turkey restricts access to key straits or denies base usage, and if Iraq demands US withdrawal, American logistics could become severely constrained. Indonesia could also reconsider participation in Washington-led initiatives, further complicating coalition dynamics.

Supporters of this coalition argue that Western societies show limited tolerance for prolonged hardship, whereas Iran has endured four decades of sanctions and conflict while maintaining internal resilience.