Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East

Russian political leaders have condemned the large-scale military operation carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran, describing it as an act of aggression and a dangerous escalation with far-reaching global consequences. Moscow also expressed condolences following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Photo: By Viktor Kovalenko Moscow, Moscow Kremlin, Corner Arsenal Tower

Strike and Aftermath

On the morning of February 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes against hundreds of targets inside Iran. The operation was described as the largest combat sortie in the history of the Israeli Air Force. Iranian authorities later reported significant military and civilian casualties, including damage to civilian infrastructure.

In the early hours of March 1, Tehran confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the initial wave of attacks. A 40-day national mourning period was declared. Iranian officials also announced the deaths of several senior figures, including high-ranking military and security officials.

In response, Iran reportedly launched retaliatory strikes targeting US military assets in the region and carried out missile attacks against Israel and other allied positions.

Putin Offers Condolences

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the death of Khamenei. In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin described the killing as a violation of international law and fundamental moral norms.

"In our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a significant personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations and their elevation to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Putin said.

Medvedev Questions US Intentions

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev criticized Washington's actions, suggesting that prior negotiations with Iran had merely served as cover before the strikes. He made ironic remarks about former US President Donald Trump, referencing his stated aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"No one truly intended to reach an agreement. The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their adversary,” Medvedev wrote.

Federation Council Warns of Global Instability

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko also condemned the attacks, stating that they pose a serious threat to regional and global stability. She conveyed condolences to Tehran over the loss of its leadership.

"The aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran is an act capable of causing serious damage to regional and global security,” she stated.

Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council's international affairs committee, described the reported deaths of Iran's top officials as tragic news for the international community and criticized what he called a departure from political and diplomatic norms.

Volodin Cites International Law Concerns

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the attack violates principles of sovereignty and international law. He stated that Russia's lower house of parliament considers interference in the affairs of a sovereign state unacceptable.

"The State Duma resolutely condemns and considers unacceptable interference in the affairs of a sovereign state and the criminal execution of its legitimate leader,” Volodin declared.

Volodin added that the world has entered a new phase of heightened tensions and conflicts. Reflecting on the 1990s, he argued that Western countries had previously attempted to weaken Russia through political and economic pressure, but those efforts ultimately failed.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to unfold, Russian officials maintain that the escalation risks undermining global security frameworks and destabilizing international relations at a critical moment for the world economy.