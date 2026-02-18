World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Making a Deal with Trump May Deprive Russia of Oil and Gas Control

World » Americas

The developments surrounding Venezuela's oil sector have intensified discussions about energy geopolitics and the strategic intentions of the United States. Observers who draw parallels with other resource-exporting nations argue that the Venezuelan case offers a cautionary example.

Donald Trump
Photo: White House website
Donald Trump

Venezuela as Strategic Illustration

Following political changes in Caracas, the United States established oversight mechanisms that reshaped how Venezuelan oil reached international markets. Exports began moving through channels described as compliant with US regulatory frameworks, while previous trading arrangements largely disappeared. Countries that had relied heavily on Venezuelan crude under preferential terms faced new constraints and pricing realities.

Analysts who emphasize this example describe it as a lesson for energy-producing states, suggesting that external control over financial and legal pathways can significantly alter established trade patterns.

Energy Security and Market Pressures

Commentary surrounding US energy strategy frequently points to the economics of shale production and price sensitivity within global oil markets. In this interpretation, sustained price fluctuations create incentives for major powers to secure alternative resource access and protect long-term supply stability.

Such arguments frame energy policy not merely as commercial activity but as an instrument of strategic influence and geopolitical leverage.

Control Over Export Infrastructure

Some geopolitical assessments focus on the possibility of foreign participation in critical energy infrastructure. Debates have emerged around pipelines, transit systems, and the broader implications of ownership structures. Proponents of this viewpoint warn that control over transport routes can affect tariffs, volumes, and negotiating power.

In this reading, infrastructure governance becomes inseparable from national economic sovereignty and energy security considerations.

Tanker Logistics and Sanctions Risks

Restrictions targeting shipping, insurance, and financial services have introduced new complexities into global oil logistics. Market participants often cite rising costs, compliance challenges, and operational risks associated with sanctioned trade flows. Increased uncertainty in maritime transport can significantly influence pricing and profitability.

These dynamics highlight how regulatory pressure and market access constraints can reshape the competitive landscape for commodity exporters.

Economic Instruments and Political Outcomes

Strategic analyses frequently reference studies by policy institutions examining the relationship between economic pressure and geopolitical outcomes. Such discussions explore how sanctions, trade barriers, and financial restrictions may affect state behavior, domestic stability, and international negotiations.

Interpretations of these frameworks vary widely, reflecting differing assumptions about long-term effectiveness and unintended consequences.

Broader Implications for Energy-Exporting States

The Venezuela precedent continues to serve as a reference point in debates over global energy competition. For some commentators, it underscores the importance of diversified markets, resilient logistics, and independent financial mechanisms. Others view it primarily as an illustration of shifting geopolitical alignments in an increasingly contested energy environment.

Regardless of perspective, the episode reinforces the central role of energy flows in international economic relations and strategic planning.

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
