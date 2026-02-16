Private Sector Supports Record-Breaking US Independence Day Festivities

American diplomatic missions in multiple countries have intensified efforts to raise funds for the 250th anniversary of US Independence, to be celebrated on July 4, 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Carol M. Highsmith, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ July 4th fireworks, Washington, D.C. (LOC)

The New York Times reports that US ambassadors are approaching private companies and major corporations to support the festivities through financial contributions and partnership programs. Earlier, President Donald Trump described the upcoming celebration as "the grandest party the world has ever seen.”

Diplomatic Fundraising and Competition

Former US ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius characterized these efforts as a kind of competition among diplomatic missions. Some ambassadors aim to demonstrate maximum efficiency and secure the highest possible funding to organize large-scale events abroad.

Particular attention was drawn to a dinner held on February 5, 2026, in Singapore, organized by Ambassador Anjani Sinha, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2025. At the event, the ambassador encouraged business leaders to contribute to the upcoming celebrations. An audio recording obtained by journalists confirmed the details. Attendees included executives from Citibank, Coinbase, and Harley-Davidson.

Planned Events and Cultural Programs

Funds raised are intended to support a range of cultural and celebratory events, including performances by American musical ensembles, traditional rodeos, and special gifts for the Singapore Zoo. Participation in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony is also under consideration, highlighting one of the US's most iconic holiday traditions.

The ambassador noted that another US diplomatic mission in Asia, specifically the embassy in Japan, has already raised tens of millions of dollars. The Tokyo embassy plans to host over 70 programs, spanning educational projects, sports competitions, and cultural festivals, showcasing the historical development of the United States and its influence on global culture and the economy.

The Role of America250

A central role in organizing the anniversary celebrations is played by the America250 structure, established in 2016 by the US Congress. It combines a governmental commission and the non-profit America250.org, Inc.. Its main objectives include coordinating events, attracting sponsors, and ensuring broad public participation. The organization collaborates with educational institutions, museums, charitable foundations, and businesses.

George Glass, US ambassador to Japan, sent letters to potential sponsors emphasizing the historical significance of the 250th anniversary and the opportunity to strengthen international relations. This initiative is part of a broader soft power strategy, promoting a positive image of the United States abroad through cultural and public engagement.

Historical Context and Global Outreach

Private sector funding for government anniversaries has a long tradition. For instance, many events during the bicentennial in 1976 were also supported by businesses. The 2026 celebration marks two and a half centuries of US statehood, highlighting historical achievements, political development, and cultural influence.

The events are expected to take place not only across the United States but also in dozens of countries worldwide, underlining the global character of American presence and diplomacy.