Iran’s Missile Arsenal vs. America’s Armada: Deal or Strike — The Military Equation

As tensions around Iran intensify, the critical question is whether American military force can truly neutralize Tehran's missile capabilities.

Photo: https://avash.ir/ by محمد برنو, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Israeli strike on IRIB building in Tehran on June 16, 2025

When Uncertainty Becomes a Weapon

Today in Washington, Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to pressure Donald Trump, promoting a tougher — and essentially military — version of resolving the Iranian problem: not limiting efforts to diplomacy surrounding a nuclear deal, but linking negotiations to ballistic missiles and preserving or even expanding the force option.

We now find ourselves frozen in anticipation of where the pendulum will swing — toward a deal or toward a strike. Proceeding from the assumption that the conflict could still follow a military scenario, it becomes necessary to examine how realistic it is for the United States to "crush” Iran's missile potential and what consequences this might produce.

The psychological and operational turning point remains the twelve-day conflict of June 2025. After Israeli strikes on elements of Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure, Israel and the United States carried out attacks on three key nuclear facilities — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — marking the first direct US strikes on targets located on Iranian territory within the logic of that war.

In response, Iran launched a strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. According to a number of reports, Tehran issued advance warning, prompting Doha to temporarily close its airspace. In the regional information space, the episode became framed as a demonstration of retaliation without crossing the threshold into total war. There is little guarantee such dynamics would hold under renewed confrontation.

In parallel, nuclear opacity intensified. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported difficulties in verifying Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, while the conflict and subsequent political decisions in Tehran significantly reduced transparency. This factor matters regardless of whether negotiations concern nuclear issues or missile systems: uncertainty itself increases the risk of miscalculation and preemptive decisions.

What Constitutes Iran's Missile Fist

Iran's missile strength does not reduce to a single weapons category. Contemporary military assessments describe a multilayered structure composed of four mutually reinforcing elements.

The first layer involves short- and medium-range ballistic missiles capable of delivering rapid, politically visible strikes against bases, ports, airfields, and command centers. The second layer includes cruise missiles, whose low-altitude flight paths complicate interception efforts. The third layer consists of unmanned aerial vehicles, including loitering munitions, designed to saturate defensive systems at relatively low cost.

The fourth layer distributes threats through allied and proxy formations such as Hezbollah, Iraqi Shiite groups, and Ansar Allah, effectively diffusing pressure across multiple vectors. Western sources consistently note that Iran maintains the region's largest ballistic missile inventory while steadily improving precision and reliability.

Range, Accuracy, and Strategic Doctrine

Open-source analytical platforms such as Iran Watch indicate Iran's gradual transition toward solid-fueled missile systems. Solid propellant shortens launch preparation times and enhances survivability under conditions of potential preemptive attack.

Shorter-range systems reportedly include variants within the Fateh family, with estimated ranges extending from several hundred to approximately one thousand kilometers. Accuracy estimates frequently reference deviations measured in tens of meters, although independent verification remains inherently limited.

Longer-range capabilities encompass missile families associated with Shahab, Sejjil, and Khorramshahr systems. Reporting by Reuters has referenced potential ranges exceeding two thousand kilometers, placing Israeli territory within reach. Quantitative assessments vary significantly, illustrating the persistent fog-of-war surrounding missile inventories.

Survivability, Mobility, and Production Constraints

The operational durability of missile forces depends not only on technical performance but on survivability. Mobile transporter-erector-launchers present persistent challenges even for technologically superior adversaries. Historical analyses, including studies by RAND, demonstrate how mobile launch systems evade detection despite overwhelming aerial dominance.

Iran's underground storage networks, commonly described as missile cities, further complicate targeting strategies. Hardened facilities require disproportionate resource allocation and prolong potential campaigns. Production infrastructure introduces additional uncertainty. Post-conflict satellite observations highlighted possible industrial vulnerabilities, while Iranian officials declared rapid recovery and expanded output.

The American Armada and Its Constraints

US force projection in the region combines extensive basing networks, naval strike groups, and layered missile defense systems. The Council on Foreign Relations has documented US military facilities across multiple regional states supporting operational flexibility.

Naval deployments constitute the most visible component. Statements by Donald Trump describing an approaching armada aligned with reports of carrier group movements within the US Central Command area of responsibility. Defensive measures, including Patriot and THAAD systems, signal expectations of retaliatory missile attacks.

Host-nation political constraints significantly influence operational geometry. Public declarations by regional governments rejecting participation in offensive operations against Iran underscore the geopolitical limitations shaping military feasibility.

Can Air Power Alone Break Iran's Missile Capabilities?

Any attempt to neutralize Iran's missile forces must suppress mass launches, degrade accuracy, disrupt production, and limit retaliatory damage. Air and naval campaigns can inflict severe damage on fixed infrastructure. Yet structural challenges persist: mobile launchers, concealed assets, and dispersed networks resist rapid elimination.

Historical precedents illustrate that destroying launch platforms does not automatically eliminate launch capacity. Iran's strategic doctrine treats missile forces as core instruments of deterrence and sovereignty, amplifying political consequences of external attacks.

Consequences That Extend Beyond the Battlefield

The confrontation transcends bilateral dynamics. For Russia and China, Iran represents an important strategic element within broader Eurasian frameworks. Destabilization scenarios would therefore carry implications far beyond the immediate theater of conflict.

Indirect responses could range from diplomatic alignment to expanded military-technical cooperation. Even limited but symbolically significant losses could reshape domestic political calculations in the United States, intertwining military outcomes with reputational factors.

Conclusion: When Consequences Matter More Than Victory

The United States retains overwhelming technological and military capabilities. The decisive uncertainty concerns the geopolitical and strategic price of exercising that power.

Could the American armada crush Iran's missile fist? Perhaps. Whether Washington would accept the cascading consequences of such a scenario remains the far more consequential question.