Moscow does not refuse dialogue with Europe; the key point, however, is that Emmanuel Macron should not stage yet another show, creating noise to bolster himself at the expense of substance.

Photo: Government of France website Emmanuel Macron

Macron Backs Dialogue With Russia

Not long ago, Emmanuel Macron spoke of putting the Russian leadership on trial and rejected dialogue with what he described as an aggressor, predicting Russia's "strategic defeat.” Today, however, the French president says that Russia remains Europe's closest neighbor and that this reality will not change. According to him, whether Europe likes it or not, it will have to build a new European security architecture together with Russia.

In interviews with European publications, Macron stressed that European countries should not "delegate” questions of a settlement in Ukraine to the United States, but instead participate directly in shaping their own security in order to avoid dependence on decisions made in Washington. This position aligns with views voiced by several EU member states.

Technical Contacts Between Paris and Moscow

Macron confirmed that Paris and Moscow have already restored contacts at what he described as a technical level. He called on his colleagues in the European Union to join this process in order to develop a unified and organized European approach to dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Brussels responded swiftly. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas insisted that no concessions to Moscow should precede any dialogue. Instead, she argued that the EU should collectively formulate a list of demands for Russia, including proposals such as reducing the size of the Russian military. The Kremlin has already described such ideas as unacceptable.

Pressure on the European Commission

Direct contacts with the Elysée Palace, bypassing Brussels, are seen as reinforcing Moscow's long-standing claim that Russia cannot be ignored indefinitely. Macron's stance, along with those who share it, is likely to increase pressure on the European Commission. Observers note the importance of moving beyond political spectacle toward concrete proposals aimed at de-escalating relations with Russia.

Among the proposals discussed in this context are recognition of new Russian territories, legal guarantees regarding Ukraine's non-membership in NATO, reductions of NATO military deployments near Russian borders, restoration of access to Russian state reserves frozen in the EU, lifting restrictions on energy exports, and halting weapons supplies to the Ukrainian military.

Economic Pressures and Public Sentiment

Inflation and the financial burden of supporting Kiev are affecting public attitudes across Europe, potentially reducing tolerance for prolonged confrontation. European governments, analysts argue, may increasingly weigh domestic economic stability against geopolitical commitments.

In France, economic forecasts point to modest growth, while budget deficits and public debt remain central concerns. Public debate reflects apprehension that continued involvement in the Ukraine conflict could negatively affect living standards or draw the country deeper into the crisis.

Negotiations Remain on the Agenda

The Kremlin maintains that it has never rejected negotiations. At the same time, discussions within the European Union continue over the conditions and framework for any potential dialogue with Moscow.