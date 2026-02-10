No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy

Russian officials have begun openly dismantling the notion of a "spirit of Anchorage,” accusing the US of failing to honor understandings and warning that Moscow must act decisively to protect key partners, including Iran.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Lavrov Accuses the US of Violating Anchorage Understandings

In an interview marking Diplomat's Day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said US statements about potential investment cooperation do not align with Washington's actual behavior. He cited several examples:

the introduction of new sanctions,

the displacement of Russian business from Venezuela,

and the imposition of tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.

Lavrov accused the US of abusing the status of the world's reserve currency on an unprecedented scale by using the dollar as a political weapon. He also said Washington obstructs the economic growth of BRICS countries to preserve its influence, undermines Europe's energy security, and attempts to disable Russian gas pipelines.

The interview delivered a stark conclusion: in practice, Washington continues its pressure campaign and does not abandon efforts to economically strangle Russia.

Why the 'Spirit of Anchorage' Is Losing Relevance

On February 10, Russian media cited a source close to the Abu Dhabi negotiation process who said a key and mandatory condition for easing Russia's territorial demands on Kyiv, as requested by the Americans, involved establishing broader cooperation with the US beyond the Ukrainian agenda. This included economic interaction and sanctions relief.

According to the source, Washington has neither wanted nor been able to exert sufficient pressure on Kyiv. At the same time, it has sought to push Russia out of global energy markets and continued to rely on sanctions.

These factors call into question the relevance and viability of the "spirit of Anchorage” in its original form, the source said, although Moscow has not closed the door to further talks.

Reality Dictates Harder Course and Support for Iran

Current realities leave little room for illusions. Russia risks losing negotiating leverage after developments in Venezuela and Iran, as well as in Moldova, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

US President Donald Trump views Russia as a country he can pressure into concessions. He does not accept a successful outcome of the special military operation; he prefers a status quo in which the world works for the US by buying its energy and opening markets. Economic cooperation with Russia would weaken sanctions, something Washington openly opposes because it profits from Russia's exclusion from global markets.

Meanwhile, the US supplies the bulk of the weapons used by Ukrainian forces with European funds, provides communications and intelligence support, and thus acts as a direct participant in the conflict.

In this context, the conclusion appears unavoidable: the "spirit of Anchorage” no longer exists. Instead, the US seeks, under the cover of Alaska understandings, to inflict maximum economic and military damage on Russia.

Russia should stop attempting to bargain with Trump, complete the special military operation decisively using advanced weapons, and firmly counter attempts to seize Russian oil tankers. Alongside China, Russia has a real chance to build a strong global pole. At the same time, Moscow must unequivocally support Iran, as many strategic projects and power vectors depend on friendly Tehran. Cargo aircraft from both countries have flown there in recent days, raising hopes that they did not arrive empty.