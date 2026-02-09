Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain

Cuba is facing an acute shortage of fuel that is rapidly affecting transportation, aviation, and the tourism sector. The crisis follows what Cuban officials and international observers describe as a de facto oil blockade imposed by the United States, aimed at increasing economic pressure on the island's government.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SweetMellowChill, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Cuba

According to Cuban authorities, Washington has introduced punitive measures against countries willing to sell oil to Havana, including additional tariffs and the threat of secondary sanctions. These steps have sharply reduced Cuba's access to imported fuel and intensified an already fragile energy situation.

Russia Confirms Situation on the Island Is Critical

The seriousness of the crisis has been acknowledged in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the situation in Cuba has reached a critical point.

"We are maintaining intensive contacts with our Cuban friends through diplomatic and other channels,” Peskov said, stressing that the pressure exerted by the United States is causing Cuba significant difficulties.

Russian officials have described the current US approach as suffocating and destabilizing, particularly for an island nation that depends heavily on imported energy.

Energy Shock Intensifies After Venezuela Developments

The fuel shortage worsened sharply after a recent US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Caracas had been one of Havana's main oil suppliers, and shipments effectively stopped following the operation.

Washington has since warned other countries against supplying hydrocarbons to Cuba, threatening sanctions for any violations. Against this backdrop, Donald Trump, President of the United States, publicly warned that Cuba could face economic collapse.

Thousands of Russian Tourists Remain on the Island

Despite the unfolding crisis, approximately four thousand organized tourists from Russia are currently staying in Cuba. The Russian Union of Travel Industry reported that all scheduled return flights are operating as planned and that no evacuations are underway.

"At present, around 4,000 organized Russian tourists are in Cuba. Flights are operating normally, and there is no information about disruptions or an inability to bring tourists home,” the organization stated, according to TASS.

Tour operators confirmed that travelers are requesting updates, but these inquiries remain informational. Companies continue to coordinate closely with airlines and local partners, considering standard contingency measures such as timetable adjustments.

Russian Tourists Relocated from Luxury Hotels

At the same time, reports have emerged of Russian tourists being relocated from high-end hotels due to power and fuel shortages. According to the Telegram channel Shot, guests have recently been moved out of several five-star resorts in Varadero.

Travelers say hotel management has transferred them to lower-cost accommodations where electricity supply remains more stable. In many cases, guests report receiving no compensation for the price difference, with relocations officially attributed to renovation work.

Flights Affected as Aviation Fuel Runs Out

The crisis has also hit air travel. Passengers reported that a Rossiya Airlines aircraft departed from Moscow to Havana without passengers after they were removed from the flight shortly before departure.

Cuban airports have announced that they will be unable to refuel aircraft from February 10 through March 11 due to the lack of Jet A-1 aviation fuel. Airlines may operate flights only if their aircraft carry enough fuel to complete the return journey.

Aviation Fuel Supplies Near Total Depletion

According to Efe, Cuba's remaining aviation fuel reserves are expected to be exhausted within 24 hours. Officials at Havana's José Martí International Airport confirmed that Jet A-1 fuel is already unavailable and will likely remain so for at least a month.

As a result, airlines are being forced to carry extra fuel from departure airports, make technical stops in third countries, or cancel flights altogether. These measures significantly increase operating costs and threaten the viability of regular air routes to the island.