Washington Seeks Global Partnerships for Critical Mineral Supply Chains

The first ministerial forum on critical minerals is set to take place in Washington on February 4, 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nevit Dilmen (talk), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Bismuth

Organized by the State Department, this event aims to serve as a starting point for establishing international cooperation in the supply of these minerals.

Critical minerals are essential in the production of batteries, semiconductors, telecommunications equipment, and electronics, and they play a crucial role in the defense industry. Currently, their supply depends on a few countries, with China at the forefront.

China's long-standing dominance over global supply chains has heightened Washington's interest in developing alternative sources and partnership structures.

Forum Objectives and Logic

The forum's concept is formally simple: bring together representatives from over 50 countries to discuss ways to strengthen and diversify critical mineral supply chains and promote joint investments.

Such collaboration aims to reduce dependence on a limited number of suppliers and establish a more resilient foundation for producing high-tech goods.

On paper, the logic of the meeting is clear. Broader international cooperation could help account for mutual interests and facilitate joint projects in extraction, processing, and logistics. Additionally, it could reinforce market signals and reduce the risk of sudden price fluctuations, which are particularly harmful for electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Political Challenges Loom

However, organizers face significant challenges that go beyond the technical discussion of raw material supplies.

One such challenge is the political context, which involves Greenland and disagreements between the US, the EU, and some allies. In recent months, the US administration repeatedly raised the status of Greenland, including proposals to transfer control over the island. This pressure has strained relations with Denmark and certain European partners.

According to European diplomats cited by Politico, this issue could undermine the forum's success. Some participants exercise caution in signing framework cooperation agreements while political questions concerning Greenland remain unresolved.

Diplomatic circles describe this as a factor that distracts from the forum's main objective and impedes focus on technical topics.

Moreover, holding the forum amid high political tension risks eroding trust among participants. Multilateral initiatives to diversify supply chains require long-term mutual trust, regulatory stability, and alignment of economic policies. In countries previously subjected to trade pressure or tariff threats, such doubts intensify.

Practical and Structural Limitations

Analysts also note that actual raw material reserves in remote regions like the Arctic are not yet ready for rapid deployment to global markets due to infrastructural and climatic limitations.

Cautious skepticism toward the forum stems from the fact that structural challenges in the global minerals market cannot be solved by a single conference, even one held at the ministerial level with industry representatives. The forum can provide a valuable platform for exchanging information and setting priorities, but without clear commitments to joint investments and implementation mechanisms, it risks remaining purely declarative.

Historically, similar initiatives in the energy and raw materials sectors have faced conflicts of interest. Large consumers aim to ensure supply stability, while supplying countries seek to maximize benefits from their resources. Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, such differences can become insurmountable obstacles to achieving tangible solutions.