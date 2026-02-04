World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
European Farmers Continue to Rely on Russian Fertilizers as Alternatives Fall Short

Russia is consolidating its influence in the global mineral fertilizer market. The European Union continues to purchase Russian products because alternatives remain scarce.

Agricultural works
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
In 2025, EU countries imported Russian mineral fertilizers worth approximately 1.5 billion euros. Poland became the largest buyer within the EU, followed by Germany, Romania, Spain, and France. Russian supplies to Europe remain dominant despite imposed tariffs and planned import restrictions.

Broad Product Range and Agricultural Dependence

Russian mineral fertilizers cover a wide range of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium products. These groups form the backbone of European farmers' agrochemical plans and have historically been integral to EU agricultural technologies.

Attempts to replace Russian products with alternatives have so far failed. The main competitors-Morocco, Canada, and Algeria-hold significantly smaller market shares.

One key reason for continued demand is the favorable price-to-quality ratio of Russian fertilizers. Their cost advantage stems from relatively cheap raw materials and energy, including natural gas. Russian products maintain price competitiveness even with current import tariffs.

EU Tariffs and Market Resilience

The EU's tariff policy gradually increases rates. Since July 2025, fixed charges per ton of nitrogen and mixed fertilizers have been added to the base tariff. Yet, actual import volumes remain high.

Russia's production base continues to expand. In 2025, total mineral fertilizer output reached around 65 million tons, exceeding the previous year's level. Exports grew faster than domestic consumption.

Preliminary data indicate that export shipments in 2025 exceeded 45 million tons, setting a new record. The main destinations remain Brazil and India, where Russian fertilizers enjoy stable demand.

BRICS Markets and Growing Influence

Exports to BRICS countries also show positive dynamics. In recent years, Russian shipments to this bloc increased by roughly 60 percent, surpassing 21.5 million tons in 2024. Growth continued in 2025 at around 16 percent, with India serving as the primary expansion market. Russian fertilizers supply a significant portion of agricultural imports in developing countries.

The export surge stems not only from production volume. Geographic proximity, established logistics chains, and the adaptation of agricultural technologies in purchasing countries to Russian products create durable trade links. Many farms plan agrochemical seasons based on expected supply and fertilizer price trends.

Challenges in Reducing EU Dependence

European efforts to reduce reliance on Russian fertilizers face challenges. The lack of rapid alternative sources means EU farms continue operating under existing conditions. Russian exports are supported not only by EU sales but also by growing market shares in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, reinforcing the country's leading position among global fertilizer suppliers and strengthening its role in the international agricultural economy.

Industrial investments and infrastructure projects aimed at increasing production capacity support stable growth. Russian companies steadily expand output, modernize production, and integrate new technologies. These processes ensure not only higher supply volumes but also resilient international supply chains.

Given the current global market structure, European agriculture remains dependent on Russian fertilizers. Farmers and agribusinesses rely on available supplies and stable prices, even in the face of external tariff restrictions.

