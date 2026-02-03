How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones

Elon Musk has imposed speed limits on drones using Starlink terminals, yet Russian specialists continue to find ways around these restrictions. As a result, the situation has become far more difficult for Ukraine.

Photo: Starlink Lieferumfang by Tim Reckmann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Starlink

Starlink Terminals Used by Russian Forces as Aerial Antennas

The use of Starlink terminals by Russian drone operators prompted Musk to introduce speed limits for UAVs, capped at 75-90 kilometers per hour. The decision followed requests from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which has increasingly discovered Starlink receivers in the wreckage of Russian strike drones.

In simple terms, the challenge for Ukrainian forces is that Russian drones have gained access to what amounts to an indestructible, high-speed satellite Wi-Fi connection. The signal remains stable even in open terrain with no conventional communications infrastructure.

Russian drone operators mount Starlink receivers on large UAVs capable of remaining airborne for extended periods, effectively turning them into relay towers. These airborne hubs transmit control signals to dozens of smaller FPV drones. Instead of relying on direct radio links from operator to drone antenna, which are easily suppressed by electronic warfare systems, control signals are routed through Musk's satellites.

Standard electronic warfare systems primarily disrupt ground-based transmissions. They are largely ineffective against a narrow beam directed vertically upward toward a satellite.

It is widely known that Starlink terminals enter Russia through third countries. Disabling them exclusively for Russian users while preserving access for Ukrainian forces is not feasible, as the satellite signal covers positions on both sides of the front line.

How Russian Engineers Deceive Starlink Satellites

The introduction of speed limits undermines the use of Starlink on high-speed, fixed-wing drones. This affects Russian UAVs such as Molniya-2 and Lancet, whose operating speeds significantly exceed the imposed thresholds.

Russia, however, retains multiple avenues to mitigate this issue, in addition to accelerating the development of its own satellite systems. Russian drones can operate without Starlink, which is primarily used to expand their operational capabilities rather than serve as a critical dependency.

Similar speed limits were introduced in the past, initially set at 40 kilometers per hour. Technical solutions soon emerged, including proxy boards and hardware inserts that falsify speed data transmitted from the terminal to the satellite. These modifications cause the system to interpret the drone as stationary or moving below the speed cap.

It is also known that exceeding 90 kilometers per hour triggers detection only after approximately two minutes, at which point the terminal is blocked. Russian forces employ the Kometa electronic warfare suppression system, allowing drones to approach targets undetected and activate Starlink only during the final phase of flight, remaining under the detection window.

Russia has established large-scale production of these modules. They are installed on a wide range of platforms, from reconnaissance Orlan drones to Geran strike UAVs and guided aerial bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules.

Why Starlink Terminal Verification Will Not Solve Ukraine's Problem

For Ukrainian forces, Musk's restrictions create even greater challenges. Starlink underpins Ukraine's command and control systems, including Virazh-Tablet and Kropyva. To prevent disruptions to their own high-speed drones, which are also affected by the limits, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense launched a terminal verification program.

However, similar whitelisting systems existed previously and proved ineffective. Russian specialists learned to compromise firmware, clone identifiers of authorized devices, and disguise their terminals as legitimate, verified units.

From a political perspective, Musk has transferred operational control of Starlink to the Pentagon and is not regarded by Russia as a neutral actor. The United States is not seen as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict but as a direct participant supporting a proxy force.