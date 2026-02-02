World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Xi Jinping Wants to Make Chinese Yuan Global Reserve Currency

World » Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China needs a strong national currency capable of becoming a global reserve. His remarks were published in an article in the official journal of the Communist Party of China, Qiushi.

Chinese yuan
Photo: Desingned by Freepik by xb100, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Chinese yuan
"China needs a powerful currency that can be widely used in international trade, investment, and foreign exchange markets, and that can achieve reserve currency status,”

Xi wrote.

A Strategic Monetary Objective

In essence, Xi Jinping outlined a long-term strategic objective: transforming the yuan into a full-fledged global reserve currency. He directly linked this goal to China's economic development model and its expanding role in the global financial system. The concept involves building a national currency that is not only widely used in international trade and investment, but also trusted as a store of value by other states and major institutional investors.

Why the Yuan's Global Role Matters to China

These ambitions appear to be a logical continuation of China's economic evolution. Over recent decades, the country has become one of the world's key trading powers, the largest exporter, and a crucial trade partner for dozens of nations. At the same time, a large share of China's foreign trade settlements is still conducted in US dollars or euros. This limits Beijing's financial sovereignty and increases its exposure to external monetary conditions. Expanding the international use of the yuan would reduce these risks and strengthen the resilience of China's economy.

A Changing Global Financial Landscape

The push to internationalize the yuan is also supported by broader structural changes in the global economy. The international financial system is gradually becoming more multipolar, while demand for reserve diversification is growing, particularly among emerging-market economies. In this context, the emergence of an additional reserve currency backed by a large domestic market, a strong industrial base, and substantial foreign exchange reserves appears increasingly natural.

Tools Already in Place

China already possesses a significant toolkit for promoting its currency. These include bilateral currency swap agreements, yuan-based settlements for energy and commodity contracts, and the development of offshore yuan clearing centers. Equally important has been the gradual liberalization of China's financial system. In recent years, Beijing has expanded foreign investor access to its domestic bond market, improved the transparency of monetary policy, and strengthened payment and settlement infrastructure. The inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket was a symbolic but meaningful milestone, confirming its status as an internationally recognized currency based on objective economic indicators rather than political considerations.

Cautious and Gradual Progress

At the same time, China's leadership is taking a cautious and measured approach. Achieving reserve currency status requires a high level of trust from global markets, predictable economic policy, and stable financial institutions. Chinese authorities are aware that overly rapid changes could create internal imbalances. As a result, the process is being stretched over time and accompanied by targeted reforms. This increases its realism and reduces potential risks both for China and for the global financial system.

The Role of Financial Technology

Another argument supporting the feasibility of this strategy is China's technological leadership in financial services. The country is a global leader in digital payments and is actively promoting the digital yuan. In the long term, a digital national currency could simplify cross-border settlements and reduce transaction costs. This opens new opportunities for yuan usage outside China, particularly in trade with countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

A Long-Term Vision

The course toward making the yuan a global reserve currency rests on real economic foundations and reflects China's objective rise in the world economy. It does not appear declarative or detached from reality, but rather fits into a long-term strategy of gradually expanding China's international role. If current reforms continue and external economic conditions remain favorable, the yuan is likely to further strengthen its position, becoming an important element of a more balanced and resilient global financial architecture.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Sun Unleashes 17 Powerful Flares in One Day, Including Rare X8.11 Event
Science
Sun Unleashes 17 Powerful Flares in One Day, Including Rare X8.11 Event
Doctor Names Healthiest Vegetable in the World
Health
Doctor Names Healthiest Vegetable in the World
Popular
Zelensky Will Eventually Say No to Trump, Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will soon be forced to reject not only Russia but also US President Donald Trump in peace negotiations, according to a member of Ukraine’s parliament

Zelensky Will Eventually Say No to Trump, Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims
Sun Unleashes 17 Powerful Flares in One Day, Including Rare X8.11 Event
Sun Unleashes 17 Powerful Flares in One Day, Including Rare X8.11 Event
Doctor Names Healthiest Vegetable in the World
Training Aircraft Crashes Near Orsk, Killing Pilot and Two Cadets
Xi Jinping Wants to Make Chinese Yuan Global Reserve Currency Oleg Artyukov Russian Aspic Festival and Cultural Life of Pavlovsky Posad Margarita Kicherova US Emergency: Trump Wants Cuba to Suffocate in Its Own Crisis Andrey Mihayloff
Next Russia–Ukraine–US Negotiations Set for Early February
Russia to Present Upgraded RPG-29M Vampire with Thermal Sights
Sri Lanka Tightens Tobacco Controls for Incoming Passengers
Sri Lanka Tightens Tobacco Controls for Incoming Passengers
Last materials
German Premium Carmakers Decline Globally but Surge in Russia Despite Market Slump
Hockey Legend Pavel Bure and Wife Alina Separate After 17 Years
Winter Running: Why Cold Weather Can Boost Fitness and Mood
Russia and Switzerland to Discuss OSCE Crisis in Moscow
Cherry and Sour Cream Cake: A Simple Yet Stunning Homemade Dessert
Russia to Present Upgraded RPG-29M Vampire with Thermal Sights
A Two-Ingredient Dessert from the 90s Returns to Home Kitchens
Next Russia–Ukraine–US Negotiations Set for Early February
Sri Lanka Tightens Tobacco Controls for Incoming Passengers
Doctor Names Healthiest Vegetable in the World
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.