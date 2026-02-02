Xi Jinping Wants to Make Chinese Yuan Global Reserve Currency

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China needs a strong national currency capable of becoming a global reserve. His remarks were published in an article in the official journal of the Communist Party of China, Qiushi.

Photo: Desingned by Freepik by xb100, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chinese yuan

"China needs a powerful currency that can be widely used in international trade, investment, and foreign exchange markets, and that can achieve reserve currency status,”

Xi wrote.

A Strategic Monetary Objective

In essence, Xi Jinping outlined a long-term strategic objective: transforming the yuan into a full-fledged global reserve currency. He directly linked this goal to China's economic development model and its expanding role in the global financial system. The concept involves building a national currency that is not only widely used in international trade and investment, but also trusted as a store of value by other states and major institutional investors.

Why the Yuan's Global Role Matters to China

These ambitions appear to be a logical continuation of China's economic evolution. Over recent decades, the country has become one of the world's key trading powers, the largest exporter, and a crucial trade partner for dozens of nations. At the same time, a large share of China's foreign trade settlements is still conducted in US dollars or euros. This limits Beijing's financial sovereignty and increases its exposure to external monetary conditions. Expanding the international use of the yuan would reduce these risks and strengthen the resilience of China's economy.

A Changing Global Financial Landscape

The push to internationalize the yuan is also supported by broader structural changes in the global economy. The international financial system is gradually becoming more multipolar, while demand for reserve diversification is growing, particularly among emerging-market economies. In this context, the emergence of an additional reserve currency backed by a large domestic market, a strong industrial base, and substantial foreign exchange reserves appears increasingly natural.

Tools Already in Place

China already possesses a significant toolkit for promoting its currency. These include bilateral currency swap agreements, yuan-based settlements for energy and commodity contracts, and the development of offshore yuan clearing centers. Equally important has been the gradual liberalization of China's financial system. In recent years, Beijing has expanded foreign investor access to its domestic bond market, improved the transparency of monetary policy, and strengthened payment and settlement infrastructure. The inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket was a symbolic but meaningful milestone, confirming its status as an internationally recognized currency based on objective economic indicators rather than political considerations.

Cautious and Gradual Progress

At the same time, China's leadership is taking a cautious and measured approach. Achieving reserve currency status requires a high level of trust from global markets, predictable economic policy, and stable financial institutions. Chinese authorities are aware that overly rapid changes could create internal imbalances. As a result, the process is being stretched over time and accompanied by targeted reforms. This increases its realism and reduces potential risks both for China and for the global financial system.

The Role of Financial Technology

Another argument supporting the feasibility of this strategy is China's technological leadership in financial services. The country is a global leader in digital payments and is actively promoting the digital yuan. In the long term, a digital national currency could simplify cross-border settlements and reduce transaction costs. This opens new opportunities for yuan usage outside China, particularly in trade with countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

A Long-Term Vision

The course toward making the yuan a global reserve currency rests on real economic foundations and reflects China's objective rise in the world economy. It does not appear declarative or detached from reality, but rather fits into a long-term strategy of gradually expanding China's international role. If current reforms continue and external economic conditions remain favorable, the yuan is likely to further strengthen its position, becoming an important element of a more balanced and resilient global financial architecture.