Minneapolis Unrest: Trump, Democrats, and the Risk of US Political Transformation

World » Americas

Andrei Sidorov, Associate Professor at the Faculty of History of Lomonosov Moscow State University, analyzed the protests in Minneapolis sparked by Donald Trump's tough migration policy in an interview with Pravda.Ru. The discussion focused on the use of force, the conflict between federal authorities and Democratic-led states, interparty confrontation, and the risks of political transformation in the United States.

Protests in Minnesota and Trump's Policy

Mass protests have erupted in Minnesota, particularly in Minneapolis, against the actions of immigration police operating under the US Department of Homeland Security. These operations form part of Trump's campaign promises to combat illegal migration.

According to Andrei Sidorov, the fight against illegal migration ranked among Trump's key pledges during the 2024 election campaign and stands as one of the main achievements of the first year of his second presidential term.

Official estimates suggest that about 11 million illegal migrants reside in the United States, while unofficial figures place the number as high as 19 to 22 million. Over the course of 2025, the Trump administration pursued a consistent policy: from January to December, approximately 2.5 million migrants left the country. By comparison, around 3 million people were deported during all eight years of Barack Obama's presidency.

Minneapolis became one of the latest focal points of this campaign. Similar operations previously took place in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. In each case, federal authorities applied strong pressure on local governments, relied on active operations by immigration and customs services, involved the National Guard, and at times openly demonstrated readiness to deploy federal troops.

Use of Force and Fatal Incidents

The situation in Minneapolis escalated after officers of the American Immigration Service used firearms. On January 7, US citizen Renee Nicole Good was shot dead. Authorities, including the president and Kristi Noem, head of the Department of Homeland Security, justified the officer's actions by claiming the victim resisted arrest.

Video footage of the incident spread widely on social media and split public opinion, with some viewing the shooting as justified and others calling it excessive.

Another high-profile incident occurred on January 24, when officers shot and killed nurse Alex Bratty. They believed he was armed, but video recordings showed he was holding a phone. According to various estimates, officers fired up to ten shots. This episode reportedly irritated Trump himself.

Deal with the Governor and Political Context

Following these events, Trump contacted Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, a former Democratic vice-presidential nominee and a staunch opponent of Trumpism. The two sides reached an agreement on a partial withdrawal of federal forces from Minneapolis.

As part of this arrangement, Greg Bovino, head of the border patrol known for his hardline migration stance, will leave the city.

According to Sidorov, the protests extend far beyond migration issues. They form part of a broader interparty struggle ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. For Democrats, these elections represent an opportunity to curb Trump's agenda.

If Democrats secure control over at least one chamber of Congress, the president will face serious political constraints. This explains why the main centers of resistance lie in Democratic-led blue states, where local authorities aim to limit Trump's ability to implement his policies.

Democrats Versus Trump

Asked whether Democrats might attempt to replicate the 2020 scenario, Sidorov said the desire certainly exists. He recalled that the Black Lives Matter movement dealt a serious blow to Trump's position at the time, and Trump remains convinced that the election was stolen from him.

Today, Democrats lack a strong nationwide leader, and confrontation with Trump could serve as a way to create one. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, appears among the contenders for this role as he prepares to leave office and focus fully on opposing Trump ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

Newsom, Federalism, and the Limits of Confrontation

Sidorov noted that Newsom will not retreat from the political spotlight. However, constitutional limits restrict the power of individual states. Foreign policy, financial regulation, and interstate commerce fall under federal authority.

As a result, statements about independent tariff-free trade represent political rhetoric rather than realistic plans.

Could the United States Fall Apart?

According to Sidorov, the American system remains theoretically vulnerable. The United States emerged as a union based on economic prosperity, and the system functioned as long as it ensured a high standard of living.

If disparities in living standards between regions and social groups become critical, serious conflicts may follow. Today, migration rather than race stands at the forefront of these tensions. The United States may not collapse, but it could undergo a profound transformation.

