World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Western Energy Paradox: Why the US and EU Still Buy Russian Nuclear Fuel

World » Europe

Despite official statements about the intention to abandon Russian nuclear fuel, the United States and countries of the European Union continue to purchase it in substantial volumes. In some cases, supply volumes have even increased.

Temelín Nuclear Power Station, Czech Republic
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ChNPP, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Temelín Nuclear Power Station, Czech Republic

Sanctions remain in place and political rhetoric emphasizes diversification, yet Russian nuclear fuel still plays an important role in the energy programs of both the US and the EU.

Historical Dependence on Russian Supply Chains

For European nuclear power operators, Russian fuel has long held strategic importance due to the dominant position of Russian companies in the global supply chain for uranium enrichment, conversion, and the production of fuel assemblies.

The European Union officially aims to reduce energy dependence on Russia across all sectors, including oil, gas, and nuclear energy. The REPowerEU program envisions a gradual phaseout of Russian energy imports by expanding renewable energy, strengthening infrastructure, and diversifying supply sources.

Plans Versus Reality

In Brussels, officials also plan to propose legislative measures designed to replace Russian nuclear fuel with alternative sources. These plans include expanding domestic production capacity and signing contracts with other suppliers.

In practice, however, the transition remains far from complete. Exports of enriched uranium and finished nuclear fuel from Russia continue to reach Western markets.

For the United States, a full ban on imports of Russian enriched uranium is scheduled for 2028. Until that date, American companies may still receive Russian uranium if they obtain special exemptions.

Import restrictions take effect gradually, allowing existing supply chains and contractual obligations to remain intact.

Technical Barriers in Europe

The situation in the European Union proves even more complex due to technical characteristics of many reactors, particularly those of Soviet design. Numerous nuclear power plants in Central and Eastern Europe, including facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, historically rely on fuel of Russian origin.

In some cases, Western suppliers have begun offering alternative fuel, but large-scale conversion requires major investment and extensive licensing procedures. These factors slow any rapid abandonment of Russian supplies.

Economic Logic of Continued Imports

Ongoing imports of Russian nuclear fuel reflect not only technical limitations but also economic considerations. Russian suppliers traditionally hold a significant share of the global nuclear fuel market and offer products that remain competitive in price and reliability.

The state corporation Rosatom continues to act as a key player in global uranium enrichment, conversion, and fuel fabrication. This position makes a swift rejection of its services extremely difficult for Western consumers.

France as a Case Study

France provides a particularly illustrative example. Despite years of sanctions against Russia, French companies have continued trading uranium linked to Russia, including shipments routed through intermediary countries.

Although import volumes have declined compared to previous years, complete termination of this trade has proven impossible.

A Paradox Without Easy Solutions

As a result, Western countries find themselves in a paradoxical position. They publicly declare the rejection of Russian energy resources while continuing to sustain significant levels of Russian nuclear fuel imports.

This situation highlights the complexity of global nuclear fuel supply chains, where technical requirements, long-term contracts, and limited alternatives play decisive roles.

The transition to independent suppliers and alternative sources will require substantial time, investment, and coordinated efforts by governments and energy operators. Declarations alone will not resolve this challenge.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Mongolian Dwarf Tomato: The Low-Maintenance Variety That Yields Buckets
Eyes of Mossad: Israel Airs First TV Interview With Operative Behind Iran Missile Sabotage
Dollar Weakens, Gold Slides as Trump Nominates Kevin Warsh as Next Federal Reserve Chair
Three Suns May Rise Over Moscow Region During Extreme Cold Snap
Naked Passenger Disrupts AirAsia Flight From Vietnam to Thailand
Russia Agrees to Pause Strikes on Ukraine Until February 1 at Trump’s Request
Kremlin Giggles as Zelensky Refuses to Surrender Donbas and Zaporizhzhia NPP
Greece Tops Global Food Ranking as World’s Most Delicious Cuisine
Ukraine’s President Dismisses Moscow Invitation, Questions Timing of Abu Dhabi Talks
Winter Hair Loss Solution: How Vitamin B1 Supports Volume and Strength
Now reading
Number of Foreign Nationals in Russia Falls by 10 Percent in One Year
Russia
Number of Foreign Nationals in Russia Falls by 10 Percent in One Year
Naked Passenger Disrupts AirAsia Flight From Vietnam to Thailand
Society
Naked Passenger Disrupts AirAsia Flight From Vietnam to Thailand
Russia Agrees to Pause Strikes on Ukraine Until February 1 at Trump’s Request
World
Russia Agrees to Pause Strikes on Ukraine Until February 1 at Trump’s Request
Popular
Russian FM Lavrov Reveals Secret Information About Anchorage Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that US President Donald Trump expressed surprise over Ukraine’s laws on the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Russian FM Lavrov Reveals Secret Information About Anchorage Summit
Rare Cockpit Video Shows Ukrainian Su-25 Destroyed in Seconds
Rare Cockpit Video Shows Ukrainian Su-25 Destroyed in Seconds
Russia’s Lead Negotiator Says Ukraine Delegation Appeared Downbeat at Abu Dhabi Talks
Ukrainian MP Calls for Redrawing Donbas Borders to Secure Peace Deal With Russia
Germany’s Energy Policy Backfires: Economic Costs Mount Amid Russian Gas Cut Oleg Artyukov Storm Shadow and the Price of Solidarity: Europe’s Arms Market Divide Yury Bocharov APAL-2154 Stalker: The Forgotten Russian Plastic-Bodied Off-Roader Sergey Mileshkin
APAL-2154 Stalker: The Forgotten Russian Plastic-Bodied Off-Roader
Kremlin Says Zelensky Ignored Invitation to Visit Moscow
Kremlin Responds Cautiously to Claims of Russia–Ukraine Energy Truce
Kremlin Responds Cautiously to Claims of Russia–Ukraine Energy Truce
Last materials
Germany’s Energy Policy Backfires: Economic Costs Mount Amid Russian Gas Cut
Eyes of Mossad: Israel Airs First TV Interview With Operative Behind Iran Missile Sabotage
Storm Shadow and the Price of Solidarity: Europe’s Arms Market Divide
Dollar Weakens, Gold Slides as Trump Nominates Kevin Warsh as Next Federal Reserve Chair
Three Suns May Rise Over Moscow Region During Extreme Cold Snap
Naked Passenger Disrupts AirAsia Flight From Vietnam to Thailand
Russia Agrees to Pause Strikes on Ukraine Until February 1 at Trump’s Request
Kremlin Giggles as Zelensky Refuses to Surrender Donbas and Zaporizhzhia NPP
Greece Tops Global Food Ranking as World’s Most Delicious Cuisine
Ukraine’s President Dismisses Moscow Invitation, Questions Timing of Abu Dhabi Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.