Western Energy Paradox: Why the US and EU Still Buy Russian Nuclear Fuel

Despite official statements about the intention to abandon Russian nuclear fuel, the United States and countries of the European Union continue to purchase it in substantial volumes. In some cases, supply volumes have even increased.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ChNPP, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Temelín Nuclear Power Station, Czech Republic

Sanctions remain in place and political rhetoric emphasizes diversification, yet Russian nuclear fuel still plays an important role in the energy programs of both the US and the EU.

Historical Dependence on Russian Supply Chains

For European nuclear power operators, Russian fuel has long held strategic importance due to the dominant position of Russian companies in the global supply chain for uranium enrichment, conversion, and the production of fuel assemblies.

The European Union officially aims to reduce energy dependence on Russia across all sectors, including oil, gas, and nuclear energy. The REPowerEU program envisions a gradual phaseout of Russian energy imports by expanding renewable energy, strengthening infrastructure, and diversifying supply sources.

Plans Versus Reality

In Brussels, officials also plan to propose legislative measures designed to replace Russian nuclear fuel with alternative sources. These plans include expanding domestic production capacity and signing contracts with other suppliers.

In practice, however, the transition remains far from complete. Exports of enriched uranium and finished nuclear fuel from Russia continue to reach Western markets.

For the United States, a full ban on imports of Russian enriched uranium is scheduled for 2028. Until that date, American companies may still receive Russian uranium if they obtain special exemptions.

Import restrictions take effect gradually, allowing existing supply chains and contractual obligations to remain intact.

Technical Barriers in Europe

The situation in the European Union proves even more complex due to technical characteristics of many reactors, particularly those of Soviet design. Numerous nuclear power plants in Central and Eastern Europe, including facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, historically rely on fuel of Russian origin.

In some cases, Western suppliers have begun offering alternative fuel, but large-scale conversion requires major investment and extensive licensing procedures. These factors slow any rapid abandonment of Russian supplies.

Economic Logic of Continued Imports

Ongoing imports of Russian nuclear fuel reflect not only technical limitations but also economic considerations. Russian suppliers traditionally hold a significant share of the global nuclear fuel market and offer products that remain competitive in price and reliability.

The state corporation Rosatom continues to act as a key player in global uranium enrichment, conversion, and fuel fabrication. This position makes a swift rejection of its services extremely difficult for Western consumers.

France as a Case Study

France provides a particularly illustrative example. Despite years of sanctions against Russia, French companies have continued trading uranium linked to Russia, including shipments routed through intermediary countries.

Although import volumes have declined compared to previous years, complete termination of this trade has proven impossible.

A Paradox Without Easy Solutions

As a result, Western countries find themselves in a paradoxical position. They publicly declare the rejection of Russian energy resources while continuing to sustain significant levels of Russian nuclear fuel imports.

This situation highlights the complexity of global nuclear fuel supply chains, where technical requirements, long-term contracts, and limited alternatives play decisive roles.

The transition to independent suppliers and alternative sources will require substantial time, investment, and coordinated efforts by governments and energy operators. Declarations alone will not resolve this challenge.