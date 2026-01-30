Storm Shadow and the Price of Solidarity: Europe’s Arms Market Divide

When NATO and the European Union began discussing a sharp increase in military spending, the official language sounded familiar: "threats,” "security,” and "collective defense.” This vocabulary traditionally precedes a more practical conversation about who will ultimately receive the expanded defense budgets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adam Morgan, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Storm Shadow cruise missile

Security by Subscription: Pay and Purchase

It soon became clear that calls to boost defense spending followed a far more pragmatic logic centered on money and control over arms markets.

The administration of Donald Trump made its position clear with little attempt at subtlety. If the United States remains Europe's primary security guarantor, Europe must pay more. Not in abstract terms, but through a concrete model. Higher spending targets, talk of "unified weapons standards,” "system interoperability,” and "operational readiness” form a technocratic language that hides an old idea: buy from those who set the rules.

Formally, no country faces direct obligations. Informally, the choice becomes obvious. When it comes to air defense, aviation, precision munitions, command systems, and intelligence capabilities, European states increasingly receive a clear recommendation not to experiment, but to purchase proven systems, which in practice means American ones.

The outcome followed quickly. European purchases of US weapons continue to rise, while space for independent European defense programs narrows. A market once viewed as a natural outlet for continental defense industries is steadily closing.

Germany and France: Paying Twice

This shift leaves Europe's largest defense producers, Germany and France, particularly exposed. Their defense companies increasingly sell to their own governments, while American suppliers capture external European demand under the banner of NATO "compatibility.”

In practical terms, Paris and Berlin pay twice. First, they increase defense budgets. Second, they lose opportunities to recover those funds through exports within the alliance.

This reality explains the increasingly firm and irritated stance of Emmanuel Macron, whom critics in the United States accuse of undermining unity and pursuing excessive autonomy. The issue reflects neither clashing personalities nor abstract values, but a classic capitalist struggle for markets.

Donald Trump acts with directness. He defends American industrial interests and shows no hesitation in pushing allies and partners out of profitable markets. In this logic, alliances remain temporary arrangements as long as they do not interfere with exports.

Macron plays his assigned role. As president, he must defend the interests of French economic elites, especially in the defense sector, employment, technology, and budgetary chains. In this context, the president functions not as a philosopher or mediator, but as a manager of national capital.

Diplomatic niceties and talk of a shared Western destiny fade quickly. The gloves come off, and a hard struggle for contracts, influence, and money begins. This episode illustrates what classical analysts described without illusions: capitalism with teeth, where democratic slogans form the backdrop while decisions follow cold economic calculation.

Storm Shadow as a Litmus Test

Against this backdrop, the controversy surrounding British Storm Shadow cruise missiles appears especially revealing. According to The Telegraph, France opposed initiatives that could have made it easier for Ukraine to purchase these missiles using EU-wide funds.

The dispute centers on a €90 billion loan package agreed by EU states to support Ukraine. Under the original framework, two-thirds of the funds would finance weapons procurement, prioritizing European and Ukrainian manufacturers. A coalition of 11 EU states proposed relaxing these rules to allow Ukraine to purchase British weapons as well.

At this point, Paris applied the brakes. The reason lay not in pacifism, but in accounting. Humanitarian arguments, in this view, end where another defense industry begins.

France insists that EU funds should circulate within the European Union. Not in London, not in Washington, but within European industry. Officially, this position defends EU "strategic autonomy.” Unofficially, it protects France's defense sector.

A Four-Tier Procurement Model and France's Rejection

Negotiators proposed a multi-level procurement structure: Ukrainian defense industry, EU manufacturers, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries including the Baltic states, Nordic nations, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands sought to simplify access to British weapons when European alternatives could not meet demand.

Ukraine estimates a non-EU weapons shortfall of approximately €24 billion in 2026. This gap primarily involves US Patriot air defense systems and PAC-3 interceptors, along with long-range missiles that European industry cannot yet supply at scale.

For several EU members, Storm Shadow missiles represent a practical compromise: a reliable ally, proven weapons, and fast delivery. France, however, remains firm in its refusal.

Supporting Ukraine or Protecting European Industry

Paris consistently argues that funds allocated to Ukraine should strengthen European defense industry, even if this results in slower and more complex supply chains. Critics warn that this approach may weaken Ukraine's ability to repel air strikes, but French priorities follow a different hierarchy.

Here, the illusion of unconditional assistance fades. Aid becomes conditional on economic benefit to the provider. War remains a tragedy, but budgets demand discipline.

In practice, support for Ukraine increasingly functions as a mechanism for reallocating defense budgets. Funds do not flow directly to Kyiv. They return as contracts. The only question concerns which companies receive them.

For France, losing ground in NATO markets to US dominance already represents a settled reality. Allowing European funds to flow further into British defense industry would narrow an already limited space for French manufacturers.

The British Factor

Political considerations add further tension. Several EU states view the United Kingdom as a key member of a "coalition of the willing” prepared to participate in a potential mission in Ukraine after a settlement. From this perspective, investing in British weapons contributes to future security.

For Paris, this logic strengthens opposition. Britain no longer belongs to the EU. Every purchase from British companies sends European funds beyond the Union. Geopolitics yields to accounting.

A Conclusion Without Illusions

The Storm Shadow debate demonstrates that abstract solidarity does not exist within the Western coalition. What exists instead is calculation, market competition, and protection of national defense industries.

France acts neither out of spite nor pacifism. It acts as a state that prioritizes its defense sector, jobs, and technological base over declarative rhetoric.

Under the banner of democracy, each actor protects its own budget. Even within a coalition of values, interests remain strictly individual.