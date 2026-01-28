World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict

World » Asia

US President Donald Trump has instructed the US Navy and other branches of the American military to prepare for the introduction of a "naval blockade” against Iran by Friday, January 30, according to Fox News. The Trump administration is betting on what it describes as ongoing internal protests in Iran and is calling on Iranian military personnel to "side with the people” in exchange for the lifting of personal sanctions and security guarantees.

USS Harry Truman
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class John L. Beeman., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
USS Harry Truman

How the United States Could Enforce a Naval Blockade of Iran

A naval blockade is a military measure that must be effective in practice, meaning it requires forces capable of physically restricting access to a country's coastline and ports. The United States possesses such capabilities. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has already entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command in the Middle East. The deployed group includes guided-missile destroyers capable of carrying cruise missiles and, most likely, an attack nuclear submarine. Additional air defense systems, including THAAD and Patriot, as well as F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, have also been deployed.

However, a full naval blockade would amount to a declaration of outright war. Technically, the United States could attempt to "close” the Persian Gulf, but this would represent a scenario of a major regional conflict rather than a limited action "prepared by Friday.” A more likely option involves intensified maritime traffic control, which could be politically labeled a blockade but would differ significantly in scale and risk.

Even such a limited measure would still require continuous protection of naval forces against retaliatory strikes and a substantial number of boarding inspections.

Iran's Response: An Eye for an Eye

Tehran has officially described US actions as an act of war and has declared full combat readiness. Possible Iranian responses include:

  • the use of drone swarms and coastal missile systems against American naval vessels;
  • attacks by pro-Iranian groups, including the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq, targeting shipping in the Red Sea and US bases in the region;
  • threats to strike oil infrastructure in Persian Gulf states if they support Washington;
  • the seizure of American commercial vessels in response to every detained tanker, a tactic Iran has already used in the past and one the United States has limited means to prevent;
  • the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an extreme measure that would also damage Iran's own economy.

Does Trump Have Unexpected Moves, Venezuelan-Style?

Donald Trump has described Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as an "easy target” and stated that the United States knows his exact location.

Experts do not rule out an attempt to physically eliminate or capture Iran's top leadership, following a scenario similar to efforts once directed against Nicolás Maduro.

Trump has also hinted at the use of mysterious weapons, possibly impulse-based or cyber systems. Tehran, however, has already taken precautions. The Iranian leader has reportedly moved underground, and security measures have been significantly reinforced.

Another potential option would involve strikes on command centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in order to deprive the government of its ability to suppress internal protests and coordinate proxy groups. However, analysts argue that Washington missed the optimal timing for such actions, which would have needed to occur before January 8.

Warning Signs of Escalation

Key indicators that confrontation is sliding toward open conflict include:

  • specific detentions and inspections of tankers and commercial vessels;
  • a sharp rise in maritime insurance costs accompanied by growing queues of ships waiting near Iranian ports;
  • harsher Iranian rhetoric regarding the Strait of Hormuz combined with concrete actions, such as the interception of Western commercial ships.

Further escalation could involve emergency evacuations from US facilities in the region, a dramatic drop in commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and the appearance of ultimatums in official rhetoric. Beyond that point, war would become the most likely outcome.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran
High-Level Talks Between Putin and Zelensky Possible Amid Peace Negotiation Progress
Modifiable Risk Factors Impact Brain White Matter and Protein Accumulation in Dementia
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
Kremlin Dismisses US Think Tank Report on Russian Losses in Ukraine Conflict
Kenyan Eco-Activist Sets Guinness World Record by Hugging a Tree for 72 Hours
Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia
Man Who Returns Home from USA Linked to Suitcase Body Case
Russian Geran Drones Strike Train Carrying Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region
Why Rosehip Oil Becomes a Skincare Essential After Forty
Now reading
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
World
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
Russia Begins Withdrawal From Qamishli Airbase in Northeastern Syria
World
Russia Begins Withdrawal From Qamishli Airbase in Northeastern Syria
Putin Says Russia Is Asked to Halt Strikes While Ukraine Continues Drone Attacks
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin Says Russia Is Asked to Halt Strikes While Ukraine Continues Drone Attacks
Popular
Turkey Leads Talks on Expanding Black Sea Military Cooperation

Turkey has launched confidential talks on creating a new Black Sea naval alliance that could reshape regional security under Ankara’s leadership

Turkey Quietly Pushes for New Black Sea Naval Alliance
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Kyiv Says Russian Drones Using Starlink Reach Deeper Into Ukraine
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Meet Putin Over Territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Why Brussels Is Wary of a Romania–Moldova Union Scenario
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict Lyuba Lulko International LEGO Day: How a Danish Brick United Generations Worldwide Marina Lebedeva The Challenger Disaster: Lessons from 73 Seconds of Catastrophe Andrey Mihayloff
Russian Forces Start Leaving Qamishli as Damascus Expands Control
Putin Responds to Calls to Spare Ukrainian Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Drone Threats
Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR
Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR
Last materials
The Balcony Plant That Blooms for Months With Almost No Care
Runny Nose Is Not Harmless: Safe Home Remedies That Really Help
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
International LEGO Day: How a Danish Brick United Generations Worldwide
Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran
The Challenger Disaster: Lessons from 73 Seconds of Catastrophe
High-Level Talks Between Putin and Zelensky Possible Amid Peace Negotiation Progress
Modifiable Risk Factors Impact Brain White Matter and Protein Accumulation in Dementia
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
Kremlin Dismisses US Think Tank Report on Russian Losses in Ukraine Conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.