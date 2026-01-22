A New Global Forum or a Political Snare? Russia Weighs Trump’s Peace Council

Russia Invited to Trump’s Peace Council: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap?

Russia has received an invitation to join Donald Trump's Peace Council, raising questions over whether the new body offers genuine influence on global affairs or conceals risks for participating states.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Юрий Д.К., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Grand Kremlin Palace at winter night (2)

Moscow Does Not Reject the Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the so-called Peace Council, according to his press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal,”

Peskov said, signaling that Moscow has not immediately dismissed participation.

Under the council's charter, US President Donald Trump serves as its permanent chair. His removal is possible only through voluntary resignation or incapacitation confirmed by a unanimous decision of the executive council.

The chair holds exclusive authority to invite new member states, extend mandates, create or dissolve auxiliary bodies, and exercise a decisive vote in the event of a tie.

Structure, Membership, and Financial Conditions

Standard membership in the Peace Council is granted for a three-year term. However, countries that contribute more than one billion dollars in cash during the council's first year receive permanent member status.

Although the council was initially presented as a mechanism to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the charter makes no direct reference to Gaza. Instead, it outlines a broad mandate to ensure "sustainable peace in areas where it has long been unattainable” and to restore "reliable governance” in conflict zones worldwide.

The council's activities are funded exclusively through direct financial contributions from member states.

Russia and China Seek Clarification

On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow had received concrete proposals and the full text of the charter.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia "never refuses dialogue” but stressed the importance of understanding whether the new structure is intended to replace existing international institutions.

China has also confirmed receipt of an invitation. However, Beijing has not announced a decision. On January 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China consistently adheres to the principles of genuine multilateralism within the framework of the United Nations.

Who Has Already Joined — and Why

The following countries have announced their intention to join the Peace Council:

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Argentina, Vietnam, Egypt, and Israel.

Israel initially declined participation, citing concerns over certain invited states, including Turkey and Qatar.

The motivations of participating countries fall into several categories.

Middle Eastern states see the council as a channel to influence post-war governance in Gaza, driven by security concerns, regional politics, financial interests, and reconstruction contracts.

Some countries prioritize relations with Washington and with Donald Trump personally, viewing participation as a source of political capital despite the controversial format. Hungary, Argentina, and Kazakhstan fall into this group.

Others benefit from joining any emerging international forum that promises access to resources, visibility, and status. This logic applies to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, and Vietnam.

Why the Absence of Western Powers Matters

Several key Western actors have declined participation, including France, Norway, Sweden, and the European Union, which refused to attend the ceremony announcing the charter in Davos.

Western media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was dissatisfied with the invitation extended to Vladimir Putin, calling it politically unacceptable under current conditions.

This refusal by globalist-oriented powers is itself a reason for Moscow to carefully assess the initiative.

Gaza as the First Test Case

The council's first practical engagement is expected to focus on Gaza. Donald Trump's peace plan for the enclave was approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 with 13 votes in favor and none against.

Russia and China abstained, allowing the United States to pursue a ceasefire and political settlement, particularly as Hamas also entered the agreement.

If globalist powers oppose the council, Russia may benefit from engaging in Gaza-related efforts while seeking adjustments to the charter.

The council should not be positioned as a direct alternative to the UN Security Council dominated by the US president and reinforced by a financial entry threshold.

Room for Negotiation

If Russia and China decline to participate, Donald Trump's initiative risks losing much of its credibility as a global arbitration mechanism.

This reality could force Washington to make concessions, opening space for Moscow and Beijing to influence both the structure and the agenda of the council.