Trump in Davos: Greenland Must Belong to the United States

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stated that only the United States is capable of ensuring Greenland's security and said Washington must own the island in order to defend it.

"No country can protect Greenland. Only the United States,”

Trump said the US prevented hostile forces from gaining a foothold on the island and portrayed American protection as decisive for Greenland's survival.

'Without Us, You'd Speak German or Japanese'

The American leader attributed victory in World War II entirely to the United States and claimed that, without US intervention, Greenland would have fallen under Axis control.

"Let's look at Greenland. It's a big piece of ice. But we protected Greenland and didn't let other boots step on that land. Without us, you would probably be speaking German today, and maybe even a little Japanese.”

Trump said he respects the people of Greenland and Denmark but argued that every US ally has a responsibility to defend its territory — something Denmark failed to do during World War II.

Trump Pushes Immediate Talks on Buying Greenland

Trump stressed that he prefers negotiations over military force and called for immediate talks on acquiring Greenland.

"The United States must own Greenland to be able to protect it. I want immediate negotiations. This would be good for us and safe for Europe.”

He compared the proposal to historical territorial purchases and argued that there is nothing unusual about acquiring land through negotiations.

"That's how we did it before in our history. European countries did the same thing. They bought territories. There's nothing wrong with that.”

Trump also criticized Washington's decision to return Greenland to Denmark after World War II, calling it a strategic mistake.

"We were foolish to give Greenland back. Denmark fell in six hours. We defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the Italians, and others — and then we handed Greenland back. We're not using force. We're just politely asking for it to be returned.”

Greenland and NATO

Trump rejected claims that Greenland joining the United States would threaten NATO.

"This would not weaken NATO. It would strengthen it. We give NATO so much and get very little in return.”

He pointed to the recent US military operation in Venezuela as proof that Washington remains capable of providing security when others cannot.

Europe as a 'Problematic Continent'

Trump opened his Davos speech with criticism of Europe, calling the continent increasingly unstable.

"I want Europe to do well, but it's moving in the wrong direction. Over the past decade, Europe has become a problematic continent.”

At the same time, he said he was pleased to address global business leaders in Davos, referring to them as friends — and only "a few enemies.”

Trump Says Putin Wants a Deal on Ukraine

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"I'm talking to President Putin, and I'm confident he wants to make a deal.”

He expressed hope that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would also agree to negotiations, although Zelensky later confirmed he canceled his trip to Davos.