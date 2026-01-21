Zelensky Family Assets Exceed One Million Dollars, Declaration Shows

Cash, Swiss Accounts, Luxury Watches: What Zelensky Declared for 2024

The family of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky controls assets with a total declared value exceeding one million dollars. This follows from the 2024 property declaration submitted in 2025, which includes information on cash holdings, bank accounts, luxury accessories, vehicles, and foreign companies linked to the president's wife.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky with his wife Olena Zelenska

Hundreds of Thousands in Cash and a Zurich Bank Account

According to the declaration, Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska hold 595,000 dollars in cash. The document also lists funds held in Ukrainian and foreign bank accounts.

These include 3,059,441 hryvnias, approximately 70,700 dollars, 53,494 dollars, and 363,485 euros. The bulk of the European currency, 346,483 euros, is deposited in a bank in Zurich.

The declaration also lists additional cash holdings of 100,000 hryvnias and 2,000 euros. Converted into dollars, the total amount of officially declared liquid assets alone exceeds one million dollars.

Luxury Accessories and Vehicles

In addition to financial assets, the declaration lists luxury items. The Zelensky family owns collectible and branded watches, including pieces by Breguet, Tag Heuer, Rolex, Piaget, and Bovet. Jewelry items are also declared.

The family vehicle fleet includes two cars, a Land Rover and a Mercedes-Benz. Specific models and years of manufacture are not disclosed in the publicly available portion of the declaration.

Foreign Companies Linked to the First Lady

The document highlights the corporate interests of Ukraine's first lady. According to the declaration, Olena Zelenska is the ultimate beneficial owner of several foreign companies, including Aldorante Limited registered in Cyprus, Film Heritage in Belize, and San Tomasso S. R.L. in Italy.

Ukrainian media previously reported that these entities may have owned real estate in Ukraine, Italy, and Georgia at various times. However, the declaration itself only confirms beneficial ownership without specifying the value of any associated assets.

The declaration covers assets held in 2024 and was filed in 2025. The next declaration for 2025 must be submitted by April 30, 2026. Under current rules, officials are required to report any significant changes in their financial status immediately after they occur.

Supporting materials indicate that after filing the declaration, the Ukrainian president purchased domestic government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine worth 4,277,929 hryvnias, approximately 100,000 dollars.

How the Zelensky Family Income Has Changed

The Office of the President of Ukraine has previously published declarations for earlier years. For 2023, the Zelensky family reported income of 12.4 million hryvnias, more than 316,000 dollars. A significant portion of this amount came from the sale of domestic government bonds totaling 7.5 million hryvnias. Other income sources included salary, bank interest, and rental income.

In 2022, the family's income stood at 3.7 million hryvnias, about 98,000 dollars. In 2021, it approached 11 million hryvnias. In 2020, Volodymyr Zelensky reported income of 22.75 million hryvnias, while in 2019 his earnings exceeded one million dollars. After assuming the presidency, his annual salary amounted to 336,000 hryvnias, with a significant share of income generated from royalties.

The Tuscan Villa and Other Real Estate

One of the most expensive assets appearing in the Zelensky family declarations remains a villa in Tuscany. The two-story property is located in the resort town of Forte dei Marmi and was purchased in 2015. The villa is owned through the Italian company San Tomasso S. R.L., with Olena Zelenska listed as the ultimate beneficiary.

According to Italian real estate agents, the house has an area of approximately 480 square meters. It includes several bedrooms with private bathrooms, a living room with access to a terrace, a dining area, a kitchen, and a basement level featuring a spa area, sauna, jacuzzi, and gym. The grounds include a swimming pool and parking facilities, with security provided by a private company.

In 2021, the villa was listed for sale at 4.5 million euros. It was also reported to have been rented out, with monthly rental prices reaching up to 70,000 euros. After the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, tenants reportedly moved out, and buyer interest declined. According to media reports, the property's value fell to around 2.5 million euros.

In August 2025, the villa was removed from the market. An employee of an Italian real estate agency said the house was unoccupied and "simply standing empty,” without clarifying the owners' future plans.

In addition, an apartment owned by the Zelensky family in Yalta was nationalized by Crimean authorities in 2023. In July of that year, the property was formally transferred to regional ownership. The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, estimated its market value at 200,000 to 300,000 dollars, stating that the asset "has no significance whatsoever for Zelensky.”

The apartment was later sold at auction. The final sale price reached 44.3 million rubles, exceeding the starting price by 20 million rubles. Regional authorities said the proceeds would be used to support low-income and large families.