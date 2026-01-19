Russian Political Scientist Warns Europe Faces Nuclear Retaliation if War Support Continues

Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK

Russian political scientist Sergey Karaganov, a long-time advocate of a limited nuclear strike on Europe, has once again called for such action in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

Why Europe Must Be 'Brought to Its Senses'

Karaganov, whom Carlson refers to as an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that one of Moscow's current objectives is to "bring Europe to its senses,” describing it as "a pack of rabid dogs.” According to him, what he called "malicious Europe” has repeatedly drawn the United States into wars, including the world wars, as well as into racism, colonialism, and other historical crimes.

He suggested that Russia should first use conventional weapons and then nuclear weapons in order to force the West to retreat and recognize Russia's interests in Ukraine.

"Sooner or later, if Europeans continue to support the war, sacrificing millions of Ukrainians, Russian patience and long-suffering will run out, and we will have to punish them harshly — hopefully in a limited way,” Karaganov said.

He named Germany and the United Kingdom as priority targets for a nuclear strike.

"Germany should be the first, because Germany is the source of the worst things in European history,” he said.

Asked how much time remains before nuclear weapons might be used, Karaganov replied that about one year remains. Until now, he argued, such a step had been restrained by President Putin's religious beliefs and personal caution.

"Thank God, we have changed our nuclear doctrine, and recently our president said that if Europe enters into a real, direct conflict with Russia, there will be no one left in Europe to talk to,” Karaganov added.

He also stated that Russia would respond with a nuclear strike in the event of the killing of Ukraine's top leadership by Ukrainians or Europeans.

What Carlson Sought to Achieve with the Interview

Carlson presents himself as an independent channel for conveying Moscow's position to a Western audience. This time, he likely aimed to show American viewers that continued support for the conflict in Ukraine could lead to the physical destruction of Europe and a global catastrophe.

Carlson also highlighted the idea of what he portrayed as the intellectual degradation of European leaders who, in his view, fail to grasp the reality of the nuclear threat.

The tandem of Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Karaganov is often seen as a way of articulating positions that Russia's top leadership allegedly keeps in mind but does not voice openly. The latest interview suggests that, in this narrative, globalist forces have no chance against Russia and that Europe's only rational option would be to accept peace on Russia's terms and begin economic cooperation — something portrayed as objectively more beneficial for Europe than reliance on the current US administration.

How Realistic Are Karaganov's Predictions?

Developments surrounding Greenland are said to reduce the risk of nuclear escalation, as Europe would be unable to fight on two fronts, especially without the American nuclear umbrella. Europe's militaristic momentum is also likely to be dampened by the difficult financial situation of EU member states, the need to compensate for the US refusal to provide direct funding to Ukraine, and fears of voter backlash if social spending is sharply reduced.

If a nuclear strike were to occur, the most likely trigger, according to this analysis, would be a blockade of Kaliningrad. Russia's updated nuclear doctrine now allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to the threat of losing even part of its territory, not only in the event of an existential threat to the state.

On January 8, Lithuanian diplomats confirmed that NATO has a detailed plan to isolate Kaliningrad in the event of a direct military confrontation with Russia. In January 2026, large-scale exercises known as Steadfast Dart 26 began, with experts suggesting that one of their unofficial objectives is to rehearse the blockade of the region and the deployment of forces to NATO's eastern borders.