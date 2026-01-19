World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Syrian Kurds Capitulate as U.S.-Brokered Deal Reshapes the North

Kurdish Surrender in Syria Redraws Power Balance for Turkey and Russia
World » Asia

Syrian Kurdish forces have effectively capitulated after militants loyal to Syria's current leader Ahmed al-Sharaa achieved rapid gains in Kurdish-held areas known as Rojava. Over a single weekend, they seized the entire western and southern bank of the Euphrates and parts of its eastern bank in Raqqa province without resistance, cutting Kurdish control roughly in half.

Kurdish fighters on the front lines in Raqqa
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kurdishstruggle/31722972051/ by Kurdishstruggle is licensed under FlickreviewR
Kurdish fighters on the front lines in Raqqa

Collapse of Kurdish Structures in Rojava

Reports from regional sources indicate that the Syrian Democratic Forces were dissolved, while elements of the military leadership, including airborne units and Kurdish partners from Iraqi Peshmerga, relocated to undisclosed locations.

Sipan Hamo, commander of the People's Protection Units, stated that Rojava does not seek secession and that its future lies within Syria. He appealed for assistance from the United States and Israel amid the absence of support from Iran or Russia. At the same time, mutual accusations emerged over killings of civilians in Raqqa and the execution of detainees at the Al-Tabqa prison.

Terms of the Deal and the Role of the United States and Turkey

Kurdish forces previously served as Washington's primary proxy during the campaign against the Islamic State* and as a means to constrain Russia. With Moscow's influence diminished, the United States accepted Ankara's demands, recognizing Damascus's control over the entire country and lifting sanctions.

Al-Sharaa announced the termination of the project for a free Syrian Kurdistan. Under a U. S.-mediated ceasefire agreement, the following steps will take place:

  • Full integration of all Kurdish civil institutions and armed units into the Syrian state on an individual basis
  • Transfer of control over all oil fields to the Syrian government
  • Removal of Kurdistan Workers' Party elements from Syrian territory, underscoring Turkey's direct involvement

Damascus reportedly offered Mazloum Abdi, leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the post of governor of Hasakah, one of the provinces brought under government control.

What Turkey's Ascendancy Means for Russia

The defeat of Kurdish forces in northern Syria consolidates the dominance of pro-Turkish actors across the region. For Russia, this brings several consequences. Moscow loses key leverage, as the Kurds had long allowed it to balance between Damascus and Ankara. Russia also forfeits its role as a guarantor of a political settlement based on federalization.

Turkey's territorial expansion displaces remaining Russian positions in Rojava, including the Qamishli airfield, the strategically vital Tishrin hydroelectric dam on the Euphrates, and patrol deployments in Manbij and Kobani.

The dismantling of Kurdish governance structures may further destabilize the region by freeing radical detainees from prisons, creating new security risks that could reverberate beyond Syria and affect Russia's southern approaches.

*terrorist organization, banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Topics syria
News All >
Now reading
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Society
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom
Russia
Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom
Popular
Epiphany Ice Dips May Harm Men’s Health, Urologists Warn

Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts

Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Kurdish Surrender in Syria Redraws Power Balance for Turkey and Russia Lyuba Lulko Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza Andrey Mihayloff USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Last materials
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Kalashnikov Develops AK-12K Assault Rifle in Just Six Months
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
Russian Segment of ISS Conducts Cutting-Edge Microorganism Experiments
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Moscow: Trump Will Enter World History by Resolving Greenland Issue
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.