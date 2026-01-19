World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Trump Heads to Davos to Confront Architects of Globalization

Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
World » Europe

President of the United States Donald Trump will unexpectedly become the main participant at the Davos forum, long seen as a stronghold of the globalization ideology he openly detests. Observers expect the American leader to deliver a devastating critique of his opponents.

RhB ABe 8-12 Malans winter
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kabelleger / David Gubler, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
RhB ABe 8-12 Malans winter

Davos Prepares for Dialogue with Trump

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos will take place from January 19 to 23, 2026, under the slogan "Spirit of Dialogue.” Western media outlets have already filled headlines with questions such as "How to Save the Old World,” "Will Common Sense Prevail in Davos,” and "Will the World Submit to Trump.”

After the departure of Klaus Schwab amid corruption allegations, the forum came under the stewardship of Larry Fink, head of BlackRock, and Swiss pharmaceutical magnate André Hoffmann.

Officially, leaders plan to discuss "how to renew cooperation and create new models of interaction amid declining trust, strained alliances, and geopolitical risks.” Analysts in the US and Europe expect discussions to focus on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global trade and markets, artificial intelligence, the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, and the risk of escalation in the Middle East driven by unrest in Iran.

Climate change will clearly fade into the background, largely due to Trump's disdain for the topic. Concepts once central to the WEF agenda-fair taxation, anti-corruption efforts, sustainable development, and social justice-barely appear in the forum's official statements.

Trump Rejects Dialogue with Globalists

Trump is expected to attend in person and speak on Wednesday. He will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Last year, Trump addressed Davos online, threatening sweeping tariffs, urging NATO members to increase defense spending, and demanding immediate interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. He later succeeded in advancing much of that agenda.

In recent weeks, Trump has shown he does not intend to stop. He has sent forces to seize Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threatened action against Iran, and spoken openly about annexing Greenland. Under such conditions, finding any genuine "spirit of dialogue” with globalists will prove extremely difficult.

Instead, Trump is expected to shock allies with aggressive rhetoric, demonstrate deep skepticism toward the global elite, and force them to question whether they are truly on the right side of history. Calls to invest in the US economy will almost certainly follow.

Davos as a gathering of globalists may effectively come to an end. Notably, Larry Fink, once a vocal advocate of climate initiatives, now avoids the topic entirely. In recent months, he sought Trump's backing for acquiring two ports in the Panama Canal and donated at least 2.5 million dollars toward refurbishing the White House ballroom.

Why Dmitriev Is Going to Davos

The forum expects more than 60 heads of state or government, 55 economy and finance ministers, and over 800 CEOs or board chairs of major corporations. Key figures likely to attend include Jensen Huang, president of Nvidia, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Dario Amodei, founder and CEO of Anthropic.

The leader of the Kyiv regime, Volodymyr Zelensky, is also expected to attend, though he is unlikely to hear anything encouraging, given recent statements suggesting Ukraine appears less inclined toward peace talks than Russia.

Russia will not send an official delegation to Davos, but Kirill Dmitriev is expected to attend, reportedly in an unofficial capacity.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom
Russia
Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
World
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Europe
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Popular
Epiphany Ice Dips May Harm Men’s Health, Urologists Warn

Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts

Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite Lyuba Lulko Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza Andrey Mihayloff USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Last materials
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Kalashnikov Develops AK-12K Assault Rifle in Just Six Months
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
Russian Segment of ISS Conducts Cutting-Edge Microorganism Experiments
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Moscow: Trump Will Enter World History by Resolving Greenland Issue
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.